16 Stories From Shah Rukh Khan’s Dark Bollywood Career

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the "King of Bollywood", is an Indian actor and film producer who has achieved great success in his long career.

However, as is the case with most celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan has had a few setbacks in his Bollywood career.

Here are the dark moments in the life of Shah Rukh Khan:

1. Death of parents

One of the darkest moments in Shah Rukh Khan’s life was the death of his parents. His mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, died in 1991, followed by the death of his father, Taj Mohammed Khan, in 1981.

The loss of a parent is a difficult event for anyone, and Shah Rukh Khan felt deep sadness over the loss.

2. Serious injury

In 2018, Shah Rukh Khan injured his spine while filming the movie “Zero”.

The injury left him in excruciating pain and required intensive medical treatment.

The injury also required him to undergo surgery. The long recovery period and the physical difficulties that Khan experienced during this period can be considered a dismal period of his career.

3. Kegagalan ticket office

Although Shah Rukh Khan has acted in many commercially successful films, several films have failed at the box office.

Some examples include “Ra.One” (2011), “Jab Harry Met Sejal” (2017) and “Zero” (2018).

These failures were certainly a dark period in his career, as they affected not only his popularity, but also the production finances of these films.

4. Controversy around the movie ‘My Name Is Khan’

The film “My Name Is Khan” (2010) plunged Shah Rukh Khan into several political controversies.

Khan’s controversial remarks on the participation of Pakistani cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) led to protests from some nationalist groups in India.

This led to delays in the film’s release in several territories, and Khan faced pressure and tension from parts of the audience.

5. Business Failure

Apart from his acting career, Shah Rukh Khan has also been involved in several business ventures. However, some of his business ventures did not go as planned and failed.

One such example is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team owned by Khan.

At first, KKR faced difficulties and criticism, as well as poor performances in the early seasons of IPL.

6. Controversy around religious identity

Shah Rukh Khan is a Muslim, and he has been the target of controversy and condemnation on several occasions by some extremist groups who have criticized him because of his religious identity and his marriage to a Hindu woman.

Although Khan has repeatedly preached the values ​​of tolerance and pluralism, he still faces pressure and criticism from parts of society.

7. Critique of role choices

On several occasions, Shah Rukh Khan has also been criticized for choosing roles deemed inappropriate or too monotonous.

Although she attempted to act in a wide variety of film genres, there were criticisms that she too often played similar romantic roles in several of her films.

This led some critics and the public to consider it artistically underdeveloped.

8. Generational change and competition

In the film industry, there has been a generational change and the emergence of young actors who have a lot of appeal and popularity.

This had an impact on Shah Rukh Khan who had been in the industry for a long time, where his popularity was slowly declining.

This competition with young actors faces challenges and pressures for him to maintain his dominance as one of Bollywood’s greatest actors.

9. Disruption of Security

As a very famous celebrity, Shah Rukh Khan has experienced several alarming incidents of security breaches.

He has received serious threats from extremist groups and stalkers who have invaded his private life.

This security breach has affected her freedom and privacy, and she is forced to take further steps to protect herself and her family.

10. Criticism of roles outside of films

Apart from his acting career, Shah Rukh Khan has also appeared in several advertising campaigns and TV shows. However, some of his decisions to participate in certain commercials or events have drawn controversy and criticism.

For example, when she appeared in an advertisement for a tobacco brand, she was criticized by several health and public groups who accused her of being a public figure setting a bad example.

11. Difficult times in personal life

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is famous for keeping his private life very secret, there have been reports of difficult times in his personal life.

For example, there have been reports of strain in his marriage to his wife Gauri Khan, as well as difficulties raising their children.

Although the details are not widely known, these difficult times may be a burden for Shah Rukh Khan.

12. Evaluation of physical appearance

Like most Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan’s physical appearance is also in the spotlight. There is significant pressure in the industry to maintain a fit and attractive body.

In recent years, some observers have criticized Khan’s physical appearance and questioned his former attractiveness.

This kind of criticism can affect their self-esteem and put additional pressure on maintaining their physical appearance.

13. Controversy around the IPL

Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2012, Khan was involved in a controversial incident at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

He was allegedly involved in an altercation with stadium security officials, which led to protests and accusations against him.

This incident generated negative press and continued lawsuits, which can be seen as a dark period in his career.

14. Criticism of film quality

Although Shah Rukh Khan has acted in many successful films, the quality of some of his films has also been criticized.

Several of his films received poor reviews from critics and audiences, who questioned his choice of roles and the direction of the story.

This criticism may cast doubt on his acting abilities and affect his reputation in the film industry.

15. Public pressure and high expectations

As one of the greatest actors in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has always come under a lot of pressure from the public and his fans.

High expectations for every film and performance can put enormous pressure on meeting those expectations.

Public pressure and constant attention can create dark moments in his personal life and upset his emotional balance.

16. Challenges to Maintain Popularity

Shah Rukh Khan has been one of the most popular actors in Bollywood over the years.

However, the entertainment industry is constantly changing and the emergence of new high-appeal players can challenge its popularity.

Maintaining consistent dominance and popularity in a competitive industry like Bollywood can be a tough challenge.

Although Shah Rukh Khan had some dark times in his life and career, it is important to remember that he had many great successes as well.

Shah Rukh Khan remains a prominent figure in the Indian film industry and has a large fan base worldwide.

As one of Bollywood’s most successful icons, Shah Rukh Khan remains an inspiration to many.