Alex Newell and J Harrison Ghee, first openly non-binary actors to win Tony – The Hollywood Reporter

Scaled ‘s Alex Newell became the first openly non-binary performer to win a Tony Award for Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, while later that night, Some like it hotJ. Harrison Ghee has become the second openly non-binary actor to win a Tony with his lead role in a musical victory.

Newell and Ghee accepted their honors at the 2023 Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday evening, which took place at the United Palace in Washington Heights in New York and honored the best work of the 2022-23 season.

During Newell’s speech, they talked about how much Tony’s victory was something they had wanted all their lives, while giving special thanks to the Scaled together, crew and creative team alongside their mother, “for loving me unconditionally” and “teaching me about strength”.

“Thank you for having me, Broadway. I shouldn’t be here as a fat, non-binary little black baby from Massachusetts,” they continued. “To anyone who thinks they can’t do it, I will stare you dead in the face [and say] that you can do whatever you want.

Newell was nominated alongside Kevin Cahoon (Scaled), Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo), Kevin Del Aguila (Some like it hot) and Jordan Donica (Camelot from Lerner & Loewe).

While accepting their honor as Lead Actor in a Musical, Ghee took to the stage and also spoke about the impact of their mother, while dedicating the award to trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people.

“My mother raised me to understand that my God-given gifts were not about me; use them to be effective in the world; to help someone else’s journey,” Ghee said. “So thank you for teaching me to live, to love, to give. For every nonconforming nonbinary transgender human being who has been told you can’t be seen, this is for you.

They went on to thank book authors Matthew Lopez and Amber Ruffin for “letting me lead; for letting me get to work; for letting me be a representation; show lives. Thanks for the humanity.”

In Tony’s press room, after accepting their award on stage, Ghee – who plays half of “The Tip-Tap Twins” who start the show identifying as male before realizing themselves as Daphne – celebrated their performance as something they don’t take lightly. “When I saw the script and saw the journey I had to take, I saw an opportunity to be that representation, to be an inspiration, to be someone who could be a part of life. people in a way that they could see themselves and, and grow and learn and live and develop,” they said.

They also shared how “wonderful” the experience has been of “walking every day and giving me the grace to grow, giving me space and opportunity every day to play, to come out of my own comfort zone and breaking labels and boundaries and limitations for myself, first and foremost, and hopefully for others.

“People see me a lot and say, well, I could never wear this or I can never do this, and all this season I’ve lived by this mantra: you have to break free to see yourself,” they said. they added.

Ghee was nominated alongside their Some like it hot co-starring Christian Borle, Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street), Brian d’Arcy James (In the woods), Ben Platt (Parade) and Colton Ryan (New York, New York).

Newell and Ghee made history earlier this season as the first openly non-binary nominees in their respective categories. Both chose to be nominated in the Best Acting Pools, as the Tonys always use gender-specific performance categories.

Another non-binary actor on stage this season, & Juliet‘s Justin David Sullivan, has withdrawn from the 2023 awards nomination due to gender categories, a move that followed a similar move by Asia Kate Dillon, a non-binary actor who appeared in macbeth last season.

During the 2022 Tonys, Six co-creator Toby Marlow became the first openly non-binary composer-lyricist in the show’s history to win Best Original Score.

Oscar winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose hosted the 2023 awards show, which was produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss and directed by Weiss. The annual event – presented by the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing – honors theater professionals for their distinguished achievements on Broadway and has been broadcast by CBS and aired on Paramount+.