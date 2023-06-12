Hollywood Parade Caps 3-Day LA Pride Celebration





LOS ANGELES The LA Pride Parade made its way to Hollywood on Sunday, marking the final day of this year’s three-day Pride celebration.

The parade departed at 11 a.m. from Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue. His route then moved north on Highland, east on Hollywood Boulevard, and south on Cahuenga toward Sunset Boulevard. Comedian Margaret Cho has been the “Icon Grand Marshal”, honoring her years of advocacy against racism and bullying and her support for LGBTQ+ rights, according to the Christopher Street West Association, which produces the LA Pride celebration.

The late actor Leslie Jordan, who died at 67 in October after suffering a heart attack while driving in Hollywood, was the “Legacy Grand Marshal”, a new designation that “will posthumously celebrate those who have an eternal impact on hearts”. and the life of our community,” according to Christopher Street West. A group of relatives and friends of Jordan participated in the parade in a custom vehicle. “We are thrilled with the heartfelt recognition of Christopher Street West for appointing Leslie as LA Pride’s Legacy Grand Marshal,” Jordan’s sister, Jana “Cricket” Jordan, said in a statement. “This honor further reinforces the positive impact he has had in the world, but more importantly for the LGBTQ+ community. His spirit continues to bring love and light.”

The ACLU of Southern California was chosen as the “Community Grand Marshal” for the parade to recognize its 100th anniversary of “fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights.” LA Pride organizers noted that the ACLU helped Christopher Street West sue the city in 1970 so it could get a parade permit for the first Pride Parade. Singer-actress Janelle Mone was among those who joined the ACLU contingent at the parade.

Sunday’s parade was followed by festivities at LA Pride Village along Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets. The event featured 90 vendors, two stages of live entertainment, food, drink and more. The village will remain open until 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Mariah Carey headlined day two of the two-day Pride in the Park festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park and then expressed her gratitude to the crowd. “Thank you @lapride.” Carey tweeted. “You were amazing!! I love you so much!!” Carey’s concert on Saturday capped off a day that also included performances from King Princess, Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Sasha Colby, Jenevieve, Vincint, Mad Tsai and Minke. “I am thrilled and honored to be part of LA Pride 2023,” Carey said before performing. “Glad to be back in person to celebrate with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and across the country. Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and pride.” Pride in the Park kicked off Friday with concert headliner Megan The Stallion and performances throughout the day and evening including Fletcher, Dorian Electra, Symone, Gigi Goode, The Scarlet Opera and G-Flip .

LA Pride Chairman Gerald Garth called the two headliners ideals for LA Pride.

“Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion are the perfect headline artists for LA Pride in the Park this year as we expand to two days,” he said in a statement when the performances were announced. “These iconic and empowering women are sure to take to the stage to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and are sure to make this year’s LA Pride in the Park an unforgettable experience.” The festival also included dozens of local vendors and LGBTQ+ exhibitors, bars, merchandise sales, food, an erotic town for “the leather community” and an area for “the sober community”. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

