Mary Kom actor slams film industry’s silence on violence in Manipur

Actor-model Lin Laishram of Mary come And Axon fame left Manipur when she was just nine years old because there was an insurgency in the state. She grew up thinking that one day she would come back. But now she lives in fear again for her parents, who are back home in an abusive state.

Laishram criticized the film industry for keeping silent about what is happening in Manipur, especially when talking about the Ukraine crisis and other international issues. Excerpts from an interview with News18:

What do you think of the unrest in Manipur?

When we were young things weren’t going well so I had to leave. Unrest is not new to us. Things changed and Manipur was changing too, there was development. A lot of my friends were going home and starting new lives there, businesses and startups and such. Then it happened and it took Manipur 20 years back. My heart bleeds, every community suffers; I am very angry. I can’t take this pain anymore.

Why can’t the two communities coexist?

This conflict has existed since time immemorial; it started when we merged. There are many layers to this question of land, of poppy cultivation. I pray everyday that I wake up to normal in Manipur. Go back two months, even the Miss India pageant was held there. What happened next ?

How is your family at home?

No one in Manipur is doing well. Roads and highways are blocked, medicines and basic necessities are not arriving. My parents are in their 60s, they have seen a lot of violence in their lives. My mother said to me: We have never seen anything like this, people here are determined to kill each other, humanity is lost. I worry about them, they need medicine even if they have stocked up but we don’t know; if there is an emergency, what will we do? A few days ago, the water supply was cut off because there were rumors that she was poisoned. There are many problems. The price of gasoline and even basic necessities like vegetables is skyrocketing. I feel helpless.

What is the reaction of the film industry and the intellectual fraternity?

There is no reaction from this brotherhood. They have time to talk about Ukraine and other international issues, but they have nothing to say about Manipur. The tragedy in Odisha was horrible, everyone tweeted and I also believe that people should tweet and stand with the victims, but what about us? Don’t we exist? An Indian state has been reeling from a crisis for more than a month and no one has anything to say?

Is it scary that they don’t feel northeast?

They will say the northeast is beautiful but that’s it. So many burnt houses, no one cares. It’s so scary but nobody talks about it, not even a word. It’s discrimination. My question is, why don’t you talk about us? They just turned a blind eye to us and our situation.

How do you think the Manipur problem is being handled?

We could have avoided that. This could have been resolved locally. The state government could not handle it properly. Even now, we don’t see things changing. This violence is unacceptable. The Manipuris are just fed up.

Do you want to say something to the central government?

The peace committee should start working quickly. We talk about AI on one hand and look at how bad things are in another part of India. The children cannot go to school. They always feel like someone is coming to attack them. They don’t deserve this. With a decomposing body part, the government should do something about it. I’m angry, I can’t stand this. I stay in Mumbai but my heart is in Manipur. Something has to be done.

What do you want to say to Manipuris?

Let’s hope things fall into place, let’s stay united and think: we will win. We can bring peace together. Both parties are reeling from the pain and no one benefits from the violence. Let’s bring peace.