Entertainment
Mary Kom actor slams film industry’s silence on violence in Manipur
Actor-model Lin Laishram has been in popular movies like Mary Kom and Axon. (Picture: News18)
Actress and model Lin Laishram said she lives in fear for her parents, who have returned to their home in violence-hit Manipur.
Actor-model Lin Laishram of Mary come And Axon fame left Manipur when she was just nine years old because there was an insurgency in the state. She grew up thinking that one day she would come back. But now she lives in fear again for her parents, who are back home in an abusive state.
Laishram criticized the film industry for keeping silent about what is happening in Manipur, especially when talking about the Ukraine crisis and other international issues. Excerpts from an interview with News18:
What do you think of the unrest in Manipur?
When we were young things weren’t going well so I had to leave. Unrest is not new to us. Things changed and Manipur was changing too, there was development. A lot of my friends were going home and starting new lives there, businesses and startups and such. Then it happened and it took Manipur 20 years back. My heart bleeds, every community suffers; I am very angry. I can’t take this pain anymore.
Why can’t the two communities coexist?
This conflict has existed since time immemorial; it started when we merged. There are many layers to this question of land, of poppy cultivation. I pray everyday that I wake up to normal in Manipur. Go back two months, even the Miss India pageant was held there. What happened next ?
How is your family at home?
No one in Manipur is doing well. Roads and highways are blocked, medicines and basic necessities are not arriving. My parents are in their 60s, they have seen a lot of violence in their lives. My mother said to me: We have never seen anything like this, people here are determined to kill each other, humanity is lost. I worry about them, they need medicine even if they have stocked up but we don’t know; if there is an emergency, what will we do? A few days ago, the water supply was cut off because there were rumors that she was poisoned. There are many problems. The price of gasoline and even basic necessities like vegetables is skyrocketing. I feel helpless.
What is the reaction of the film industry and the intellectual fraternity?
There is no reaction from this brotherhood. They have time to talk about Ukraine and other international issues, but they have nothing to say about Manipur. The tragedy in Odisha was horrible, everyone tweeted and I also believe that people should tweet and stand with the victims, but what about us? Don’t we exist? An Indian state has been reeling from a crisis for more than a month and no one has anything to say?
Is it scary that they don’t feel northeast?
They will say the northeast is beautiful but that’s it. So many burnt houses, no one cares. It’s so scary but nobody talks about it, not even a word. It’s discrimination. My question is, why don’t you talk about us? They just turned a blind eye to us and our situation.
How do you think the Manipur problem is being handled?
We could have avoided that. This could have been resolved locally. The state government could not handle it properly. Even now, we don’t see things changing. This violence is unacceptable. The Manipuris are just fed up.
Do you want to say something to the central government?
The peace committee should start working quickly. We talk about AI on one hand and look at how bad things are in another part of India. The children cannot go to school. They always feel like someone is coming to attack them. They don’t deserve this. With a decomposing body part, the government should do something about it. I’m angry, I can’t stand this. I stay in Mumbai but my heart is in Manipur. Something has to be done.
What do you want to say to Manipuris?
Let’s hope things fall into place, let’s stay united and think: we will win. We can bring peace together. Both parties are reeling from the pain and no one benefits from the violence. Let’s bring peace.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/india/why-has-bollywood-turned-blind-eye-mary-kom-actor-slams-film-industrys-silence-on-manipur-violence-8054587.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scottie Scheffler preferred over Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at LACC
- Mary Kom actor slams film industry’s silence on violence in Manipur
- LSU’s Cody Toppert Invited to Basketball Symposium – LSU
- Lea Michele in a rose-print Emilia Wickstead dress at the 2023 Tony Awards – WWD
- Robyn self-titled appreciation thread – Entertainment Talk
- UK Must Seize AI Opportunity To Remain Tech Capital – Prime Minister Sunak | Mighty 790 KFGO
- It is high time to adopt harmonious and coherent policies for the stability of the country’s economy: Analyst
- Hollywood Parade Caps 3-Day LA Pride Celebration
- Grand Slam King Djokovic wins 23rd crown by beating Ruud at French Open
- Martine Rose presents SS24 at Fashion Week
- Governor Andi Sudirman received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Award from President Jokowi Widodo
- Alex Newell and J Harrison Ghee, first openly non-binary actors to win Tony – The Hollywood Reporter