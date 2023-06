J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell, Tony’s first acting non-binary winners

Actors J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell made history at this year’s Tony Awards, becoming the first openly non-binary performers to win acting awards. Ghee won the lead actor (musical) for his performance as Jerry/Daphne in Casey Nicholaw’s “Some Like It Hot,” while Newell walked away with the star actor (musical) statuette for his role as Lulu in “Shucked” by Jack O’Brien. J. Harrison Ghee in SOME LIKE IT HOT. Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Marc J.Franklin “My mom raised me to understand that the gifts God gave me weren’t about me,” Ghee said. “Use them to be effective in the world. For every trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming human being – the one who was told they couldn’t be, couldn’t be seen, this is for you. “Some like it hot” and that’s not bad. In an interview with Variety, Ghee opened up about his decision to run for lead actor at this year’s Tonys and Primetime Emmys for his performance on Fox’s anthology series “Accused.” “It’s not a gendered profession for me, and I was grateful to have been asked to reflect on where I wanted to be seen,” Ghee said. “Making this decision was not hard on my mind. It was just to be confident and intentional in my work and meet the moment. The victory comes as the voting period for the Emmy nomination opens this Thursday, June 15. Alex Newell in “Shucked”

Scaled “Thanks for seeing me Broadway,” Newell said. “I shouldn’t be here as a queer, non-binary, fat, black, little, queer baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone who thinks they can’t do it, I’ll stare you dead in the face that you can do whatever you want. In an interview with VarietyNewell explained why they chose to compete in the supporting actor category. “I based it on the English language,” Newell said. “Everyone who plays is an actor. It’s asexual,” she says, dressed in a baggy sweater and ripped jeans in their dressing room at the Nederlander Theater ahead of a recent performance. With music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and a book by Robert Horn, “Shucked” opened April 4 at the Nederlander Theater. Thanks to an agreement, the 76th Tony Awards were able to continue, albeit unscripted. So viewers can find out if returning host Ariana DeBose is as good at improv as she is at singing and dancing. Read the full list of Tony winners, plus fashion stars in the red carpet gallery. Read: Variety Awards Circuit for the latest Primetime Emmy predictions across all categories.

