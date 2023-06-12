J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell are the first non-binary actors to win Tonys





Comment this story Comment Alex Newell became the first openly non-binary actor to win a Tony Award when he won Best Featured Actor on a Musical Sunday for his stage turn in the pun-packed comedy Shucked. And less than an hour later, Some Like It Hot star J. Harrison Ghee became runner-up for their lead performance as a musician in a journey of genre discovery. My mother raised me to understand that my God-given gifts were not about me, to use them to be effective in the world to help someone else travel, Ghee said. So thank you for teaching me to live, to love, to give. For every trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming human being who was told you couldn’t be seen, this is for you. Ghee, 33, plays runaway musician Jerry/Daphne in Some Like It Hot, a flashy musical adaptation of Billy Wilder’s beloved 1959 film. Newell, 30, plays whiskey distiller Lulu in Shucked, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Robert Horns, a musical about desperate corn farmers in a brave Midwestern town. Thanks for having me, Broadway, said Newell. I shouldn’t be here as a little black, queer, non-binary, fat baby from Massachusetts. To everyone who thinks they can’t do it, I’ll stare you dead in the face [and say] that you can do whatever you want. Toby Marlow became the first openly non-binary Tony winner last year, when he shared Best Original Score with his Six co-composer Lucy Moss. Newell and Ghee were the first non-binary acting nominees in the history of the 76 shows. Ghee and Newells the wins came four months after Justin David Sullivan, a non-binary actor starring in & Juliet, announced he was stepping down from Tonys consideration because the American Theater Wing still uses gendered categories. In a social media post, Sullivan wrote: Because I was told that I had no choice but to choose between one of two gendered categories in which I would be eligible, I felt that I had no no choice but to refrain from being considered for a nomination this season. I couldn’t in good faith move forward denying part of my identity to conform to a system and structure that doesn’t leave room for people like me. The Tonys said in a statement: We recognize that the current acting categories are not fully inclusive, and we are currently discussing how best to adjust them to address this issue. Unfortunately, we are still doing this and our rules do not allow us to make changes once a season has started. We are working thoughtfully to ensure that no member of our community feels left out in future seasons. Talk to Variety earlier this year, Newell explained why they decided to submit in the star actor category. The norm has always been for a man to be an actor and a woman to be an actress. And I don’t like it, says Newell. I appreciate that the categories are separated to give cis women, and women in general, a real shot at winning prizes in such a male-dominated field. If we can create that, we can create more pathways for other people who don’t want to stick to those two categories. I think choosing an actor, I hope, will be a spark to use that word as it was intended in the art of acting. Addressing the subject in an interview with the daily beast, Ghee said, I’m not going to put myself on this pedestal like, I need it to change today. … I never go into things expecting to be the person who changes everything. I have just arrived and met the moment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/theater-dance/2023/06/11/nonbinary-actor-tony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos