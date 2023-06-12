Tonys viewing party held for Lexington actor up for Best Actor award





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A Tony Awards viewing party was held today at West Sixth Brewing in support of Lexington’s own Broadway star, Colton Ryan. “It’s a fantastic evening to celebrate Broadway and our alumni of whom we are so proud,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith of the Lexington Theater Company. Lexington native Colton Ryan has been nominated for a Tony Award, and locals gather to cheer Ryan on West Sixth Brewing is packed with supporters of Colton Ryan, an actor who got his start in Lexington at the Lexington Theater Company but is now a Tony Award nominee for Best Actor. Ryan stars in New York, New York, one of Broadway’s hottest musicals. Lyndy Franklin Smith of the Lexington Theater Company says she had a front row seat for Ryan to achieve stardom. He grew up here. He was with us and played Tony in our West Side Story in 2019, and now he’s nominated for a Tony! We were over the moon, we’re so excited, Smith said. Among the packed house is Abigayle Stokes, a student at the School for Creative and Performing Arts (SCAPA) in Lexington, the same school Ryan attended. We have the same choir directors, the same theater teachers. It’s crazy, it feels like anything really is possible and no matter where you’re from you can still do it, Stokes said. She even had the opportunity to work with him on a show early in her career. I first worked with him here at the Lexington Theater Company. We were together at Concert With The Stars in 2018. Win or lose, Hes always a winner in the eyes of his hometown. The results have just fallen and the title of best actor went to J. Harrison Ghee. Although Ryan didn’t take the win tonight, members of the community still say they’re proud of the local star. Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

