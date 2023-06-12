10 Most Typed Actors, According to Reddit

The ability to completely transform yourself into a character completely different from your actual personality is far from an easy thing to do. While some actors succeed in doing so and are given a variety of distinct roles, others are constantly typecast and somewhat forced to play the same character again.





While being typecast might make it seem like an actor isn’t talented and versatile enough to play different roles, that’s not necessarily the truth – sometimes a star is so good at portraying a certain personality that it becomes his trademark. From jason batman For Jason Stathambelow are a few actors who are stuck playing the same characters, according to Reddit.

ten jason batman

Picture via Netflix

Considered a very underrated star by some movie (and TV) enthusiasts, Jason batman obviously presented an impeccable range through time. Nevertheless, the ozark The star is apparently stuck playing the same character, at least according to Redditors.

As mihirnawathe In other words, Bateman has always played the role of the “normal/healthier guy” among a hilariously stupid group of people. “Everything I’ve seen Jason Bateman in, he’s always kinda ad**k, but he’s so good at it,” red_riders explained in another post.

9 Samuel L. Jackson

Picture via Disney+

Ranging from generation definition pulp Fiction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Samuel L. Jackson is known for his participation in many popular projects that appeal to the general public, many of which are renowned action blockbusters. The American star is certainly one of the best-known faces in the film industry.

However, there seems to be no doubt that while the actor is undeniably talented, he is also quite frequently typecast. According gogojack, “Samuel L. Jackson plays Samuel L. Jackson in each of his movies,” the user commented. “The only variables are how many Jeri Curls he wears and how many times he says ‘motherf**ker.'”

8 Johnny Depp

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

And while some do too little to show off their acting skills, others seem to do too much. Johnny Depp, also known as Captain Jack Sparrow, the Mad Hatter and Edward Scissorhands, is known to have many faces. Nonetheless, many audience members claim that each of its characters share the same personality traits.

“Who are you going to call when you need an actor to play a weird, quirky character?” Afraid_Of_Rabbits asked users on Reddit. “John Depp of course,” they wrote. The actor is known to have participated in several blockbusters; needless to say, his most memorable role is, without a doubt, his Pirates of the Caribbeancounterpart.

7 Helena Bonham Carter

Image via Paramount Pictures

A frequent Johnny Depp and Tim Burton collaborater, Helena Bonham Carter is also on the list. Although the gifted star’s work has been praised by critics and audiences around the world (The crown And fight club come to mind), Redditors think his range as an actor isn’t as wide as it has the potential to be. Known for being part of both independent films and blockbusters, Carter is considered by many to be a chameleon.

The opinion of users on the platform, however, seems to contrast with the general consensus. “Need a spooky, spooky woman? It’s got it covered!” Gabrielwac jokes. On the other hand, a Editor couldn’t help but congratulate her for acting in The King’s Speechsaying the star “did a good job breaking his typing”.

6 Mark Wahlberg

Picture via Universal Pictures

While Mark Wahlberg can actually be a good actor, his performances are often overshadowed by his choice of projects that don’t exactly showcase his range in the industry. Much like many actors on this list, Wahlberg is more comfortable stepping into the shoes of characters closer to his personality vein.

“Mark Wahlberg, as a guy who’s always out of breath and doesn’t know what’s going on,” jester04 wrote when a user asked the platform who was the most typed actor working today. It would seem that Wahlberg is far from being a chameleon artist.

5 Vince Vaughn

Image via 20th Century Studios

While most Vince VaughnThe roles of are in comedy films, the American actor, who is best known for his roles in popular films like Old school, SwingersAnd Dodgeball (with a Dodgeball sequel in preparation) also succeeds in the drama genre. However, there’s no denying that Vaughn isn’t the most versatile star in the business.

On the website, a Reddit user admitted they don’t know if the actor is typecast or “can’t really act, so he comes across as the same character in every movie.” In another post, TizzleDirt said Vaughn “plays the same dude in everything”.

4 Ryan Reynolds

Image via 20th Century Studios

Since his dead Pool days – a beloved Marvel film in which Ryan Reynolds plays pretty much himself – the actor has been cast in the same roles although he has occasionally branched out with films of different genres like thriller drama Buried and science fiction movie Life.

For the general public, Reynolds’ on-screen and off-screen persona are quite similar, and platform users think so too. “Ryan Reynolds sort of typed himself into this kind of humorous Deadpool character,” am5011999 writing, expressing their displeasure. “Which is sad because he actually gave good performances and came in handy in [pre-Deadpool] movies.”

3 Michael Cera

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Widely known for his roles in Scott Pilgrim vs the world, Development stoppedAnd super badamong many other popular movies, Michael Cera‘s projects, while entertaining, are often considered repetitive by users of the platform, making it difficult for audiences to distinguish their characters’ personalities from their own.

On the platform, jbrav88 noted that “someone once said he never wanted to be an actor, he just walked around the set one day and was too awkward to tell anyone he wasn’t. not an actor.” In a response, a Reddit now deleted account played saying that “it would be a great plot for a Michael Cera movie”.

2 Michelle Rodriguez

Picture via Universal Pictures

Fierce and independent actor, The Fast and the Furious star Michelle Rodriguez is apparently best known for her badass roles. Besides the famed street racing franchise, Rodriguez’s most memorable characters have appeared in Machete, A fight between girlsand more recently, in the highly anticipated fantasy heist Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Thieves.

To describe the characters played by Rodriguez, muumuu88 used the words “tough chick that dies”, with a lot of people agreeing. Users love Waffle_card also discuss most of his characters’ wardrobe, which apparently always comes with “endless white tank tops.”

1 Jason Statham

Image via United Artists

If there’s one actor who’s determined to continue playing the badass action hero in almost every movie he appears in, it has to be the one and only Jason Statham, a man’s wrath. The actor also starred in a couple Fast and Furious movies and other well-known movies like Revolver And lock, reserve and two smoking barrels.

Much like Rodriguez, Statham often resorts to tough, tough, gritty characters. “I’m Jason Statham. I’m an Englishman with a gruff voice. I shaved my head more recently than I shaved my face. But I shaved them both…fairly recently,” one Reddit now deleted account joked.

