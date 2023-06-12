



This actress holds the record for most hits in Bollywood, not Sridevi, Madhuri, Kareena, Kajol, Priyanka, Deepika, Alia

Bollywood is considered by many to be a male-dominated industry when it comes to producing blockbuster movies, but some actresses have managed to carve out a niche and are popular for their stunning performances. In this article, we will talk about some actresses who have given maximum hit films in the Hindi film industry. Katrina Kaif Katrina Kaif tops the list when it comes to delivering maximum success in Bollywood. According to Box office India, the actress has delivered a total of 14 hits so far in her career. Katrina Kaif debuted in 2003 with Boom and the Box Office Bombed Movie. Katrina Kaif, however, went on to work in several other films and is now one of Bollywood’s top actresses. Some of his hit movies are Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang and Tiger Zinda Hai. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002 starring Thalapathy Vijay. She has delivered 10 hits so far. Kajol Kajol is one of the best actresses to have worked in Bollywood. Some of his movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham were blockbuster hits. According to Box Office India, Kajol has delivered 13 hits so far. Alia Bhat Alia Bhatt started her acting career with student of the year Karan Johar and is known for her roles in films such as Highway, Raazi, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt has delivered 7 hits so far. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in 2006 in the Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’. After tasting success in Kannada film, Deepika Padukone started her career in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om opposite Shahr Rukh Khan in 2007. She has delivered 11 hits so far. kareena kapoor khan Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered by many to be one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses. Kareena Kapoor Khan has starred in several blockbuster films and has delivered 13 hits to date. Old time superstars like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Rekha delivered 6, 2 and 4 hits respectively.

