



Tony Award Sean Hayes wins the 2023 Tony for Best Lead Actor in a Play Hayes earned this honor for his performance in Good night, Oscar.

Sean Hayes was named the winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, held June 11 at the United Palace in Washington. Heights. Hayes won the award for his work as Oscar Levant in Good night Oscar. Others in this category included Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks; Corey Hawkins for Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks; Stephen McKinley Henderson for Between Riverside and Crazy; and Wendell Pierce for Death of a traveling salesman by Arthur Miller. This is Tony’s first victory for Hayes. He was previously nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for his work in the 2010 revival of Promises, promises. He won an Emmy Award for his role as Jack in the sitcom will and grace and for its hosting duties for the 64th Annual Tony Awards ceremony. READ: Who was Oscar Levant from Good night Oscar? Check Playbill throughout the evening for the latest Tony Awards coverage, including photos from the red carpet, a continually updated list of winners, analysis from Playbill’s theater experts, and more. For more on the Tony Awards, visit Playbill.com/Tonys. 0

of

Check out the photos from Good Night, Broadway’s Oscar Check out the photos from Good Night, Broadway’s Oscar 7 PICTURES Sean Hayes in Good night Oscar Joan Marcus Emily Bergl and Sean Hayes in Good night Oscar Joan Marcus Marchnt Davis and Sean Hayes in Good night Oscar Joan Marcus Alex Wyse and Sean Hayes in Good night Oscar Joan Marcus Ben Rappaport and Sean Hayes in Good night Oscar Joan Marcus Ben Rappaport, Sean Hayes and Peter Grosz in Good night Oscar Joan Marcus Sean Hayes and John Zdrojeskiin Good night Oscar Joan Marcus

