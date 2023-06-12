Den of Destiny Bar at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – World Of Walt





Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate will arrive in theaters on June 30, 2023. In anticipation of the opening, a new limited-time beverage outpost has opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The new bar is located in the former Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost store, which closed in March 2020. It is near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular attraction, right next to Echo Lake. The old Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost store contained some surviving themed elements, but props from the new film were added, mostly housed in display cases. The Den of Fate promises “rare antiquities” and “refreshing libations.” Guests will recognize certain costume items in the bar, including Indy’s signature fedora. You can view movie props and curios while getting ready to place your order. Two adult cocktails are available for purchase at the bar: The Adventures Margarita and The Weathered Fedora, in addition to draft beers Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat Ale and Cigar City Jai Alai IPA. A non-alcoholic drink The Atlantic Green Tea is also an option. Maps and travel posters dot the walls. Some of the same art can also be found at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar in Disney Springs. The Den of Destiny opens daily at 10:00 a.m. until August 15. Standing tables in the shade are available to customers. The bar recently hosted a Chip & Dale Rescue Rangers Meet & Greet. Chip and Dale have been moved to make way for The Den of Destiny. Will you be heading to The Den of Destiny on your next trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

