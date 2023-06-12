Today in History Monday, June 12, 2023 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2023. There are 202 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire on the Pulse nightclub, a gay establishment in Orlando, Florida, killing 49 and injuring 53; Omar Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group in a three-hour standoff before being killed in a shootout with police.
In 1630, the Englishman John Winthrop, at the head of a fleet transporting Puritan refugees, arrived at the Massachusetts Bay Colony, of which he became the governor.
In 1776, the Colonial Virginia Legislature passed a Bill of Rights.
In 1942, Anne Frank, a young German-Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, received a diary for her 13th birthday, less than a month before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis.
In 1963, 37-year-old civil rights leader Medgar Evers was shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Mississippi. (In 1994, Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of Evers’ murder and sentenced to life in prison; he died in 2001.)
In 1964, South African black nationalist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison along with seven others, including Walter Sisulu, for committing acts of sabotage against the apartheid regime (all were eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
In 1967, the United States Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously struck down state laws banning interracial marriages.
In 1978, David Berkowitz was sentenced to 25 years to life for each of the six Son of Sam .44 caliber murders that terrified New Yorkers.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan, during a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, urged Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to tear down this wall.
In 1991, Russians went to the polls to elect Boris N. Yeltsin as president of their republic.
In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were massacred outside his Los Angeles home. (OJ Simpson was later acquitted of the murders in a criminal trial, but ultimately held accountable in a civil suit.)
In 2004, the body of former President Ronald Reagan was sealed in a grave in his presidential library in Simi Valley, California, after a week of mourning and remembrance by world leaders and ordinary Americans.
In 2020, Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed by one of two white officers who responded after he was found asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendys restaurant in Atlanta; Police body camera video showed Brooks grappling with officers and grabbing a Taser from one, shooting him as he fled.
Ten years ago: National Security Agency Director General Keith Alexander strenuously defended once-secret surveillance programs before the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying that collecting Americans’ phone records and mining their Internet activity had disrupted dozens of terrorist attacks. Ariel Castro, 52, accused of holding three women captive in his Cleveland home for about a decade, has pleaded not guilty to hundreds of rape and kidnapping charges. (Castro was later sentenced to life plus 1,000 years and soon after committed suicide in prison.) NASCAR driver Jason Leffler, 37, died in an accident at a car event offroad at Bridgeport Speedway in New Jersey.
Five years ago: After a five-hour summit in Singapore, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a joint statement agreeing to work towards a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, though the timeline and tactics are not clear. were not clear; Trump said he and Kim had developed a very special bond. Republican Representative Mark Sanford, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, lost his congressional seat in South Carolina in a primary, hours after Trump tweeted that Sanford was very useless and all in trouble. Crowds of Golden State Warriors fans gathered for a second straight year to honor the NBA champions at a parade in downtown Oakland, Calif.; in Washington, DC, the Stanley Cup champion Capitals were cheered on by fans along Constitution Ave.
A year ago: Senate negotiators announced a bipartisan framework responding to a spate of mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun restrictions and strengthened efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs . The proposal fell well short of the tougher measures sought by President Joe Biden. Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said they uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider a criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. J. Joseph Joe Grandmaison, a larger-than-life Democratic operative who ran numerous campaigns and was appointed under three presidents, has died at age 79.
Today’s birthdays: Songwriter Richard M. Sherman turns 95. Sportscaster Marv Albert is 82 years old. Singer Roy Harper is 82 years old. Actor Roger Aaron Brown is 74 years old. Actress Sonia Manzano is 73 years old. Rock musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) is 72 years old. singer-musician Junior Brown is 71 years old. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 70 years old. Actor Timothy Busfield is 66 years old. Singer Meredith Brooks is 65 years old. Actor Jenilee Harrison is 65 years old. is 61 years old. Rapper Grandmaster Dee (Whodini) is 61 years old. Actor Paul Schulze is 61 years old. Actor Eamonn Walker is 61 years old. Actor Paula Marshall is 59 years old. Actor Frances OConnor is 56 years old. Actor Rick Hoffman is 53 years old. Actor-comedian Finesse Mitchell is 51 years old. Actor Mel Rodriguez is 50 years old. Actor Jason Mewes is 49 years old. Actor Michael Muhney is 48 years old. Blues musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 46 years old. Actor Timothy Simons is 45 years old. Actor Wil Horneff is 44 years old. Singer Robyn is 44 years old. Rock singer-musician John Gourley ( Portugal. The Man) is 42 years old. Actor Dave Franco is 38 years old. Country singer Chris Young is 38 years old. Actor Luke Youngblood is 37 years old. Actor Ryan Malgarini is 31 years old.