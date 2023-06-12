Evolution of action movies in Bollywood





Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were known for their action dramas – they were a one man army that could take down their sea of ​​enemies. movies like Khakee And Khiladi were the classic mass artists that Bollywood was known to produce. It was a rung below the romantic melodramas of the time – those of Shah Rukh Khan Dilwale Dulhania Jayenge would be a great example. After all, the actor rose to fame as a romantic hero, but he also starred in movies like Karan Arjun And To install Baazigar.

However, over time, the action genre split – on the one hand, there were stylish action thrillers using the latest technology, and on the other, emergent stories from rural areas. The model has undergone a complete overhaul. The films of Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma changed the landscape of action movies. The 2010 movie Rakta Charitra and the 2012 movie Wasseypur Gangs removed hackneyed tropes to bring out character-driven stories. Shooting in Lokhandwalawhich preceded the two, by Apoorva Lakhia, also broke out of the Bollywood masala template to give the films a raw new twist. At the same time, films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan And Rank of Basanti were being made that completely challenged the idea of ​​Bollywood-like films that earlier reviews had unceremoniously cataloged. But action movies and experimentation with the genre continued. Salman Khan has become the undisputed action hero, with films like Research And एकथाटिगर. While Shah Rukh dipped his toes into the genre with his superhero movie Ra.A. Aamir Khan managed to go further with films like Dangal.

With the release of Shahid Kapoor’s fucking daddy, an adaptation of the 2011 French film Sleepless night, a long history of adapting successful Western films is revealed. For example, the 2003 film by Amitabh Bachchan Blankets was adapted from Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 classic Reservoir dogs.

bloody daddy does not follow the action hero archetype that is a staple of Bollywood films. The sequences are not larger than life, but stripped down. It reminds us of great Hollywood movies like Fugitive, And Air Force One among others. These are action-packed thrillers.

But there’s also a stark difference in said action thrillers, unlike neo-noir thrillers like Prisoners, which have some depth in their characterization. movies like Taken, and by extension fucking daddy, largely depend on the choreography of the action sequences. That’s not to say he doesn’t have well-written characters, but that’s not a requirement. The massive appeal of a film like Taken is good enough to have audiences flocking to theaters. However, Shahid Kapoor’s film may not have the same appeal as a Taken done as part of its wider audience, especially in the Indian context, which uses the action differently from Holywood. But given the OTT boom, moviegoers are no doubt seeing action movies beyond the Bollywood lens now. And only time can tell the variations in which the action can be used as a key ingredient.

