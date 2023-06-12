Tony Awards make history with laurels for non-binary actors

On Sunday, the intimate and funny and sad musical “Kimberly Akimbo” brushed off splashier rivals to take the musical crown at the Tony Awards on a night when Broadway flexed its creative muscle amid the Hollywood writers’ strike and made history with laurels for non-binary actors J Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell.

“Kimberly Akimbo,” with songs by Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, follows a teenage girl with a rare genetic condition that gives her a life expectancy of 16 years with a dysfunctional family and high school romance. Victoria Clark, as the show’s lead, has added a second Tony to her trophy case, having won one in 2005 for ‘The Light in the Piazza’.

Producer David Stone credited the musical’s writers with writing a magic trick, calling “Kimberly Akimbo” “a musical about the fragility of life, so healing and so deep and joyful it’s almost impossible.” . The musical won six awards.

Earlier, Tony Awards history was made when Newell and Ghee became the first non-binary people to win Tonys for performing. Last year, “Six” composer and writer Toby Marlow became the first non-binary Tony winner.

“Thank you for the humanity. Thank you for my amazing company who lifted me up every day,” said musical comedy-winning lead actor Ghee, who stars in “Some Like It Hot,” the adaptation of classic cross-dressing comedy. movie. The soulful Ghee stunned audiences with his vocals and dancing skills, playing a musician on the run from gangsters who tries on a dress and transforms.

Newell, who plays Lulu, a freelance, manless whiskey distiller in “Shucked,” wowed audiences with his signature number, “Independently Owned.” They won Best Featured Actor in a Musical.





“Thank you for seeing me, Broadway. I shouldn’t be here as a queer, non-binary, fat, black little black baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone who thinks they can’t do it, I will looking at you dead in your face that you can do whatever you want,” Newell said to a standing ovation.

Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” which explores Jewish identity with an intergenerational story, won best play, also picking up wins for director Patrick Marber, actor Brandon Uranowitz and costumes for Brigitte Reiffenstuel.

The Anglo-Czech playwright, who now has five Tony Awards for best play, joked he won his first in 1968 and noted that playwrights were ‘gradually devalued down the food chain’ despite being “the pointed ends of the inverted pyramid”.

Strike sheets show less script

Second-time Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose opened up a blank script backstage before dancing and stomping her way to open the main show with a hectic opening number that gave an electric shock to what is generally an upbeat, safe and friendly night. The screenwriters’ strike left the famous awards show honoring the best in musical theater and unscripted plays.

Before the pre-show began, DeBose revealed to the audience the only words that would be seen on the teleprompter: “Please wrap up.” Later that evening, practically out of breath after her silent opening performance, she thanked the union organizers for allowing a compromise.

“I’m live and unscripted. You’re welcome,” she said. “So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a little unbalanced, I say to them, ‘Honey, buckle up. “”

The winners showed their support for the striking writers either on the catwalk or on the red carpet with lapel pins. Miriam Silverman, who won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’, ended her speech with: “My parents raised me to believe in the power of labor and workers paid and treated fairly. We support the WGA in solidarity!”

Jodie Comer, the three-time Emmy-nominated star of “Killing Eve,” won the award for Lead Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut, the solo play “Prima Facie,” which illustrates how laws laws are failing terribly when it comes to sexual assault.

Sean Hayes has been named lead actor in a stage play for “Good Night, Oscar,” which features a long, late-night journey into the battered psyche of now-obscure but once-TV star pianist Oscar Levant.

“This has to be the first time an Oscar has won a Tony,” Hayes said.

Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about sibling rivalry, inequality and society’s false promises, won the Tony for best play revival. She credited director Kenny Leon and stars Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: “They’ve proven themselves to be great in a world that often doesn’t want people like us to live at all.”

Bonnie Milligan, who won Best Actress in a Musical for ‘Kimberly Akimbo’, also had a message to the audience: “I want to tell everyone that this may not sound like the world tells you what you should look like if you’re not pretty enough, if you’re not fit enough, your identity isn’t good, who you love isn’t good, it doesn’t matter. of importance.”

“Because guess what? she continued, holding up her award. “It’s true, and you belong.”

Kander receives lifetime award

Numerous technical prizes for things like costumes, sound, lighting and stage design were handed out at a breakneck pace during a pre-show hosted by Skylar Astin and Julianne Hough, allowing the winners plenty of time to antenna for acceptance speeches but little humor.

The pre-show TV show on Pluto featured poorly composed shots and some presenters slipped on some words. The tempo was so fast that it ended over 10 minutes before the main CBS broadcast started.

John Kander, the 96-year-old composer behind shows such as “Chicago,” “Cabaret” and “The Scottsboro Boys,” received a special lifetime award. He thanked his parents; her husband, Albert Stephenson; and the music, which “remained my friend all my life and promised to stay with me until the end”.

Jennifer Gray presented her father, “Cabaret” star Joel Grey, with her other life achievement, Tony. “To be recognized by the theater community is such a gift because it has always been, next to my children, my greatest and most enduring love,” the actor said.

Echoing anti-Semitism, “Parade,” a doomed musical love story, is set against the real-life backdrop of a murder and lynching in pre-World War I Georgia that left won Tonys as a New Musical in 1999 for Best Musical Revival, with Michael Arden winning Best Musical Director.

“‘Parade’ tells the story of a life that was cut short by the belief that one group of people is more valuable than another and that they might be more worthy of justice,” Arden said. “It’s a belief that’s at the heart of anti-Semitism, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia and intolerance of every kind. We need to unite. We need to fight this.”

The TV show featured performances from all of the nominated musicals, and Will Swenson performing on Broadway in a Neil Diamond musical led the audience in a spirited rendition of “Sweet Caroline.” Lea Michele of “Glee” and now “Funny Girl” also performed a soaring version of “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Everything took place at the United Palace Theater in the Washington Heights district of Manhattan, the new location of the ceremony, several miles from Times Square and the theater district.

“Thank you all for coming to town. Never in my wildest dreams, really,” Lin-Manuel Miranda joked onstage. He of course wrote the musical “In the Heights”, which is set in Washington Heights.