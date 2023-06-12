Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s Big Fall





The actress took to Instagram and shared a long note in her stories section. There have been reports that Ranbir Kapoor has been cast as Lord Ram in the Ramayana along with his wife Alia Bhatt, who media reports have been hired to try out for the role of Sita.

Ranaut wrote, Elaborating further on yesterday’s stories, there are all sorts of threats in the film industry, but the worst is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi. They call themselves the most talkative, jealous…and insecure, they refer to themselves as the ministry of information and gossip in the movies.

The actress, however, refrained from taking names directly. She said the entire industry is aware of the duos’ penchant for gossip and went on to say that they originated indiscriminate articles about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June 2020.

She also brought up the fight between her and Hrithik Roshan in 2016, the entire film industry knows that, they were prime suspects behind all the fake blind stuff against Sushant Singh Rajput. This caused him to die by suicide. They also spread all kinds of nasty rumors against me and forcibly played referees in my and HR’s fight. After that, their interference in my life and career went beyond harassment. Since they went bankrupt and the media died slowly, SM is now the only media, now the only source of information is the accounts of celebrities (sic).

The actress said Bollywood had witnessed its “great downfall” and now all film industries are coming together as a unified force in the form of Indian cinema reducing the influence of Bollywood.

With this new change in society my voice is more audible otherwise I have been saying the same things for years but they reverberated like I was captured in a soundproof dark room no media broadcast this I said and they spent huge sums of money to twist my words and use them against me… But then the great downfall of Bollywood happened, empires crumbled… We are witnessing now to the rise of a new collective Indian film industry that will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality and true merit… Thank you (sic), she concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-on-the-great-fall-of-bollywood-1.96350232 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos