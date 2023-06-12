Before falling asleep every night, I write in a diary.

The entries vary in content and prose, but my main motivation for this nightly ritual is to keep a detailed record of my life. Knowing that, I’m sure you can deduce a lot about me. But if drawing inferences isn’t your forte, then here’s what you need to know: I’m meticulous, I’m persistent, and I’ll be damned if I don’t complete a task.

Unsurprisingly, this combination of personality traits is what got me writing for the Daily Bruin in the first place. Be part of an organization that produces tangible products of your efforts every day? Sign me up.

So naturally, once I cleared the initial hurdle of applying to the Arts section, I started running. During my first year as a contributor, I produced as many features as possible with the hope of being promoted to journalist by the end of the year. In addition to being a journalist, I became Music | editor of Fine Arts the following year, during which I stubbornly strove to finalize my story ideas by Monday of each week. And after taking the reins as an art editor, I’ve always found ways to innovate and optimize, whether that’s speeding up our workflow or branching out to cover new areas of entertainment.

As I expected, the Daily Bruin’s mobile culture of producing daily content has given me immense gratification. No matter where I stood in the ranks of the newspaper, the surge of pride I felt when I watched my byline list grow or saw an Arts spread in print produced a satisfying sense of accomplishment. For me, the sacrifices of being deeply grounded in a daily life were worth all the tangible rewards the experience produced.

But everything I didn’t expect to gain from the Daily Bruin was entirely intangible.

There are no parameters to quantify the vertigo I felt after an illuminating interview in which I deeply resonated with the source, whether we were talking about representation in film or art as a medium of commentary. social. Nor is there any way to measure the elation I felt doing minimal edits to a stellar first draft, where every elaborate sentence reflected the care taken in the piece.

And now that I’m over a year away from my writing days, it’s striking to me that all I remember fondly are the intangibles. Frankly, I couldn’t tell you how many stories I have to my name, and I certainly couldn’t tell you how many articles have crossed my eyes as an editor. The many Excel spreadsheets and WordPress guides I’ve created are cloudy in my mind, and the strict printing deadlines I once adhered to are now arbitrary to me.

But here’s what I remember.

I remember the exhilarating adrenaline rush of racing against time to turn concert envelopes from inside the Coachella press tent. I remember my heart pounding as I tried to calm down before doing red carpet interviews at the Sundance Film Festival. And, of course, I remember the friendships that persevered outside the newsroom, resulting in visits to New York’s Guggenheim Museum and waterfront sushi splurges in Vancouver, Canada. .

To my big sisters Alyson Kong, Paige Hua, and Yasmin Madjidi, I wouldn’t have survived my first year of writing or the COVID-19 pandemic without your jokes and advice. Thank you for being the technicolor splash against the gloom of a remote school year.

To my soul sisters Isabella Durgin, Janice Yun and Zinnia Finn, there is no one else who could have matched your dedication, empathy and insight. Thank you for fearlessly steering the Arts ship with me and riding through both turbulent and calm waves.

To my friends outside of my Arts family, my experience wouldn’t have been complete without you. Thank you for all the adventures, from cutting classes to cover a men’s volleyball game in La Jolla or packing seven people in a compact car to watch the sunrise at Big Bear Lake.

At the end of the day, my nightly journal entries are not filled with records of the number of retweets of each of my posts, nor do they contain an annotated list of all the celebrities I’ve interviewed. On the contrary, the memories of my diary consist of a nebulous in-between: the thrills, the intangible joys and laughter that the fact of being part of this diary gave me.

So to the Daily Bruin – thank you for giving me something worth writing about.

Xu was 2019-2020 Arts Reporter, Music | Fine Arts Editor 2020-2021, Arts Editor 2021-2022 and Senior Arts Executive 2022-2023