Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park book has sparked a major bidding war in Hollywood





“Jurassic Park” was sold to Steven Spielberg and Universal Pictures, of course, and Michael Crichton wrote the first draft of the screenplay for another $500,000. Perhaps part of the reason Crichton was able to handle the situation so well was that he already had Hollywood experience going back decades. Twenty years before “Jurassic Park” hit theaters, Crichton himself wrote and directed “Westworld,” starring Yul Brynner. The film, which turns 50 in August, innovated with its special effectsjust like “Jurassic Park”, and it was based on a similar idea of ​​a lucrative theme park business gone awry, with killer robots replaced by the T-Rex and velociraptors. Although Spielberg insisted that dinosaurs were instinctual animals, not “monsters,” Crichton’s techno-thriller novels often explored the monstrous potential of science and technology, as cautioned Ian Malcolm’s immortal quote: “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they had to.” “Jurassic Park” had been in theaters for over a month when another commercially successful Crichton adaptation, “Rising Sun,” starring Wesley Snipes and Sean Connery, joined it at the box office. with “Disclosure”, “Congo”, “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”, “Sphere” and “The Thirteenth Warrior” (based on “Eaters of the Dead”) all landing before the turn of the millennium. Like fellow bestselling author John Grisham, Crichton’s book sales in the 1990s were boosted by films based on his novels, but during this time he also created the hit television series “ER.” Although Crichton wouldn’t live to see it, “Westworld” also became an HBO series, facing cancellation last year in the same month that a real-life AI, ChatGPT, was introduced to the world. We are still waiting for the cloned dinosaurs.

