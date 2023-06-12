Blatant sexism: Why is a great painter who lived to be 101 still defined by a man she left in the 1950s? | Art

On Tuesday evening, June 6, the death of the artist Françoise Gilot was announced. Having lived to be 101, she had a career that spanned a staggering eight decades, leaving behind 1,600 paintings and 3,600 works on paper. She was also the acclaimed author of international bestselling books, including one recently reissued by New York Review Books Classics.

An early artist, Gilot said at the age of 21 that she considers painting my whole life, and her output ranges from portraits to landscapes, still lifes to collage. Often in bright colors, her work uses intersecting angular shapes to compose a beach scene, a cityscape, a speeding comet, or a mother and child. But she also turned to monochrome: her 1994 Aspects of Womanhood challenged the myriad ways in which women are perceived, while her 1946 work Adam Forcing Eve to Eat an Apple had harsh lines in it. his reexamination of the biblical tale, focusing on the temptation, punishment and blame of women. His work is now in the collections of the Met and MoMA in New York, as well as the Center Pompidou in Paris. In 2021, his work from 1965 Paloma the Guitar grossed $1.3 million at Sothebys.

How would she have felt to see her life reduced to a relationship she had in her twenties?

Gilot, daughter of a ceramist mother and a lawyer father, obtained a degree in philosophy at the Sorbonne and another in English literature at the University of Cambridge. Although initially interested in law, she turned to art full-time for security reasons after the Germans invaded Paris. Unfortunately, his early works disappeared after a cart carrying all of his family’s belongings crashed during the war.

Her first exhibition took place in 1943, when she was only 22 years old. Her first book, detailing the life of her artist-lover, was published in 1964, although the former partner tried to block it several times. Gilot was lively and formidable. When Emma Brockes interviewed her for the Guardian in 2016, she called her fierce and uncompromising. In 2010, Gilot was named a member of the Legion of Honor.

Lively and formidable Françoise Gilot in 2003, in front of her painting Night Sky. Photograph: dpa Picture Alliance/Alamy

But when it came to the headlines announcing his death, the media had other concerns. Instead of honoring her and remembering her as the accomplished woman she was, the New York Times wrote: Françoise Gilot, artist in Picasso’s shadow, died at 101. The Guardian followed with Picasso’s Painter and Muse; The Washington Post defined her as a famous artist, writer and Picasso’s muse; ARTNews wrote that she was an artist who fearlessly spoke about her relationship with Picasso.

My question is: does his name really need to be mentioned? Aren’t his career, his accomplishments, his name enough to stand on their own? When will the media stop referencing women in relation to a partner they separated from over seven decades ago, and perpetuating this blatant sexism?

The New York Times caption originally read: An accomplished painter (and memoirist) in her own right, she did what no other of her mistresses had ever done: she walked out. The caption has since been corrected from mistress to lover, given that their relationship spanned almost a decade, and the full words have been removed. But I want to address these four words. This unnecessary parenthesis appears far too often, especially among women. It serves to highlight something that is other than what the establishment sees as the flaw: patriarchy.

In 1997, the New York Times announced: “Dora Maar, a Muse of Picasso, Is Dead at 89”

This is not to delete or cancel certain stories and details. Sometimes they are important. But we have to be respectful of someone’s life and how they lived it, what they accomplished. If we need to root people to something else, in order to guide readers, wouldn’t it be the social and political context?

How do you think Gilot would have felt about her life being reduced to a title referencing a relationship she had in her twenties? In this 2016 interview, Brockes wrote: She always pointed out that it did her a huge disservice as an artist to identify her as a lover of Picasso or a friend of Matisse because she was so much more than that. . Similarly, in 1997, the New York Times article on the death of Dora Maar, a pioneering artist working in photography, painting and photomontage, addressed her simply as Dora Maar, Picasso’s muse, dies at 89while perpetuating the problematic concept of the muse.

Rearranging phrases or using alternative phrases to honor someone’s life in a respectful way isn’t difficult, and the media shouldn’t fail to root women as muses, wives, or in the shadow of . We also have to assume that the reader is smart and interested enough to click on the article without such headlines, because if it’s not done now, then how will the landscape change? No one lives in anyone’s shadow, especially someone whose light has clearly shone so brightly. As Gilot said: I live my own life in my own way.