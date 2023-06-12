Dimple Kapadia says her daughters pushed her to work: Twinkle said: If you need money, leave your vanity at home and get back to work | Bollywood

Dimple Kapadia can come across as a very confident and clear-headed person in his words, actions, and on-screen portrayals. However, in reality, the actor admits that his thoughts are often clouded by doubts and a lack of confidence. Surprisingly, this quality worked in his favor throughout his career. She reasons, The fear factor and not being confident has played such a huge role in my life that if I hadn’t jumped (from a decided path). I don’t think I would have ever gotten anywhere. Dimple Kapadia was recently seen on the web show Saas, Bahu and Flamingo on Disney+ Hotstar.

She cites a recent incident as an example in which she exhausted all possible means, including seeking the assistance of her lawyer, in an attempt to evade Saas, Bahu and Flamingo a web show for which she is garnering praise from all quarters.

When the show was offered to me, there was a hit and a miss. It was offered to me and then told that someone else would take care of it. But I really wanted to be part of it despite all the fears. However, after arriving on board, for at least three months before filming started, I was trying to get by, she continues, Two days before filming, I tried to see if I could generate some sympathy from somewhere. I even asked to call the lawyer to find out. Every trick I tried I failed miserably and I’m glad I failed.

It’s not just about this project, as the 66-year-old reveals she had no plans to return to work fully, but her daughters Twinkle and Rinke Khanna forced her to. Right now, I don’t think I would work at all. I’d just be sitting in the house because, yeah, it’s paralyzing. But my kids have been a big part of kicking me and telling me I have to go out there and work, she says, adding: They really pushed me and that helped me. Once, I told Twinkle, I don’t want to work anymore. It’s too much and my health is deteriorating. There are tensions. There were questions: why should I look like that on screen now? Why do I have to do this? and Twinkle just looked at me and said, do you need the money? I said yes. She said, so keep your vanity at home and go to work. That was it, it was as brutal as that.

Currently, if Kapadia refuses a project, the team calls my youngest daughter Rinky and then she calls me and it goes on and on. However, I am so happy that they pushed me to work.

Over the past year, the actor has portrayed a wide range of characters in films such as Pathane, For Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar on its latest OTT release. Confessing that such diverse roles were unavailable to her early in her career, Kapadia feels content and happy with her current trajectory.

As to whether this shift is the result of filmmakers seeing her in a different light, the actor disagrees attributing it to the evolution cinema has undergone in recent years.

The stories have changed. We had an established pattern of having a villain, a vampire, a hero, a heroine; it was mandatory and that’s how every movie would be, but then the stories started to evolve. Today we sat in a time when subject matter is king and that is why we all benefit from it. Good roles are written. It’s a different kind of cinema today, she points out.

Talking about his latest project, Saas, Bahu and Flamingo, the veteran audience playing a feisty stepmother at the helm of a drug empire. When asked if there was a challenge she faced while filming, Kapadia joked that the whole series was a big challenge for her.

I used to get caught up in all the stupid things in my head. I was like a bag of nerves for 40 days. And then after a month, he (director Homi Adajania) called me and said: Hey Dimple, what have you done? And my expressions were roughed up. He beat me on set. I think he did it on purpose, so my character Savitri could pass. Well, I think that was his whole plan. she finishes.