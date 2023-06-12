Wisconsin roots TV actors inspired award-winning short film





CLEAR WATER, Wis. (WEAU) – A Wisconsin and TV actor has found himself in France after dipping his toes into filmmaking. Actor Hans Obma wrote and starred in an original film that was an official selection at one of the biggest film festivals in the world. The Wisconsin-based and 4th-generation University of Wisconsin-Madison alum wrote and starred in his original film A Question of Service. The film brought him to the American pavilion at the Festival of Emerging Filmmakers in Cannes. A Question of Service is a 25-minute short that won the episodic category at the Los Angeles premiere of the Oscar-winning short film festival, Hollyshorts Film Festival. The film also won an award at the Austin Film Festival before Obama decided to internationalize it. Obma said the film is about a combination of all the things he did during lockdown, including learning new languages ​​and trying out different accents. The film itself is set in the world of MI-6, also known as the Secret Intelligence Service. Obma brought to life one of his dream roles in the film which he says was inspired by his experiences as a Wisconsinite. I would love to play a Bond villain and that continues to be true, but the sequel to that is that I’m also interested in playing a sensitive man from Wisconsin because deep down that’s who I am, said Hans . Much of what lies inside this character in A Question of Service, who has significant Wisconsin roots, comes directly from the man that I am. Obma said his end goal for the film was to have it picked up by a streaming service. The entire film is not available for public viewing while it continues to be submitted to festivals, but you can click here to watch the official trailer for A Question of Service. Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

