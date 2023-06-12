



Key tips Due to severe overhead line damage in Victoria on Sunday, some Metrolink services continue to be disrupted. Please see the Metrolink Interruption section below for more details.

Manchester City will celebrate their treble with a parade through the city center from 6.30pm. More information available on our dedicated webpage, so you can plan your trip.

As the hot weather continues in Greater Manchester, be sure to take water with you when travelling. There are more tips in the hot weather section below. To make sure you can get from A to B comfortably and easily today, our advice is to check your route before you travel – you can search for bus, tram or train service departure times by entering your service number or stop name in the search on our live updates webpage. Metrolink Interruption – Monday, June 12 Due to severe overhead line damage in Victoria on Sunday, some Metrolink services continue to be disrupted. The Bury and Rochdale lines are currently partially suspended, along with some changes to other lines: Bury at Abraham Moss

From Rochdale to Monsall

East Didsbury to Deansgate

Trafford Center in Cornbrook

From Manchester Airport to Firswood (for onward services to Manchester, please board an East Didsbury – Deansgate service) The following line is not affected: Ashton to Eccles

Altrincham to Piccadilly Acceptance of bus tickets For the Bury line, tickets and passes can be used on 17, 18, 41, 52, 53, 56, 66, 90, 95, 97, 98, 112, 117, 118, 119, 135, 156, 163, 524 bus services. For the Rochdale line, tickets and passes can be used on bus services 57, 59, 76, 76a, 81, 83, 114, 149, 181, 182, 409, 411, 415, 471. For information on stops and departure times, you can search for your service Below is more information on how to continue your journey: Traveling in hot weather With Greater Manchester expected to experience high temperatures over the next few days, public transport and road users are advised to allow extra time for journeys and to stay hydrated while travelling. We’ve put together some handy tips, specific to the different ways you can get from A to B: In public transports Take plenty of water with you and, if possible, a fan.

Keep an eye on other passengers by offering them a seat if necessary.

Consider traveling at quieter times on Metrolink when services are less busy.

If you don’t feel well while traveling on Metrolink, each stop has a handy help point. Get off at the next available stop and use them to get the assistance you need. On the bus, please alert the driver when it is safe to do so when parked at a stop. Conduct Make sure your vehicle is fit for travel and be sure to check your tires. One out of five motorway breakdowns is caused by tire problems!

Take with you enough drinking water for you and your passengers.

Allow plenty of time for your trip, including regular breaks.

Always take sunglasses with you, as bright sunlight can reduce visibility and make driving difficult.

In particularly hot weather, make sure your engine stays within the normal operating temperature range. If it starts to overheat, stop in a safe place and let it cool down.

Roads may be busier and journeys may take longer, so allow plenty of time for your trip.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially babies, young children and pets. Cycling and walking Cyclists and walkers are advised to avoid traveling during the hottest times of day between 11am and 3pm – when UV rays are strongest.

Stay in the shade whenever possible and be sure to apply sunscreen if you venture into the sun.

Be very careful to stay hydrated while on the go.

