Riverside Doctors Hospital in Williamsburg Recognized as Certified Participant in Age-Friendly Health System





WILLIAMSBURG Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg (RDHW) has announced that it is now certified as a Certified Level 1 Age Friendly Health System Participant by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI). The international initiative aims to improve care for the elderly and contribute to the growth and expansion of age-friendly care in all healthcare settings. The RDHW Medical-Surgical Unit now joins an international group of more than 2,700 health system entities working to tailor care to patient goals and preferences, according to Riverside Health System. This certification means that RDHW’s medical-surgical unit care teams have been specially trained to provide evidence-based, age-friendly care to patients aged 65 and over, says Tina Thomas, executive director of the Martha W. Goodson Center. With a larger population of retirees living in and around the greater Williamsburg area, it is important that care close to home provides holistic care that best matches what matters to the patient and their loved ones. Riverside explained that the initiative is based on a series of practices focusing on four essential elements for the care of elderly patients, also recognized as the “4 Ms” of care: What matters: Knowing and aligning care with each older person’s specific health goals and care preferences, including but not limited to end-of-life care and across care settings.

Prevent, identify, treat and manage dementia, depression and delirium in all care settings. Mobility: Make sure seniors move safely every day to maintain function and do what matters. Riverside has always been at the forefront of patient care, and we look forward to ensuring our clinical teams continue to provide high-quality, evidence-based, senior-friendly care, said Michelle. Wooten, RN, head nurse at Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg. The Age Friendly Health Systems initiative is an important part of our overall vision to provide personal care to our patients. The RDHW medical-surgical unit is the first service in the Riversides care network to receive certification. Over the next few months, the RDHW plans to move to Level 2, which involves collecting three months of data on patients age 65 and older who have received the “4Ms” of care. To learn more about Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg, visit its Web page.

