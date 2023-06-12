BTS SUGA Reveals He’s A Fan Of Indian Movies On A Recent Weverse Live; Sends the fans into a frenzy

In a recent Weverse Live, BTS SUGA revealed that he is a fan of Indian movies and loves Bollywood ways. THE Haegeum The singer, who is currently on his first solo world tour, took some time out of his personal schedule to host an impromptu show on Weverse Live, where he answered several questions from fans.
One of the questions was asked by an Indian army, and BTS SUGA not only answered the question, but he also praised Bollywood by revealing that he loves watching Bollywood movies.
India, India. I heard that there are many armies supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, I love Bollywood movies.
This is the second time in a year that a member of BTS has expressed their love for Indian cinema. In a previous Weverse Live, Jungkook expressed his love for the Oscar-winning song. Naatu Naatu of the film in Telugu language RRR with Ram Charan and JR NTR. He not only played Naatu Naatu on the Weverse Live but he even sang the lyrics. Additionally, Jungkook confessed to watching the movie, saying he liked it.
#Bollywood trending on Twitter with over 38,000 mentions after #BTS‘ #SUGA mentions India and loves Bollywood movies in his latest #Weverse_LIVE! The Indian armies are undoubtedly delighted with this recognition! https://t.co/JQnwfGDo6p