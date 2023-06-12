Snowdrop Park actor Soo Ryun has passed away

Korean actor Park Soo Ryun has died following a fatal accident, according to reports. She was 29 years old. The actor was best known for his appearances in several musicals such as The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. Reportedly, she died just a day before her performance on Jeju Island. Read also : Moonbins sister Moon Sua remembers him fondly with old video Park Soo Ryun has been declared brain dead after an accident.

The death of Park Soo Ryun

According to a report by OSEN, actor Park Soo Ryn fell down a flight of stairs on her way home on Saturday. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her brain dead after resuscitating her. In honor of the actor, his family decided to donate his organs.

Park Soo Ryun’s mother shared, according to Soompi, Only his brain is unconscious and his heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. Like his mother and father, we can live comforted [by the thought that her heart] went to someone and beat.

Who was Park Soo Ryun?

Park Soo Ryun debuted in 2018 with the musical Il Tenore and went on to appear in other musicals including Finding Mr Destiny, The Days We Loved and Siddhartha. She also appeared in a supporting role in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In’s Snowdrop. In the K-drama, Park Soo Ryun played the role of one of the detained university students who were later released by the authorities .

Talking about her role in Snowdrop, Park Soo Ryun uploaded photos of herself from the sets. One of them introduced her with June Hae In and read Jung Hae In sunbaenim (senior), even though my role was very small, thank you for staying until the very end (of our scenes) and to take care of every university student! I hope to meet you on another project. She also shared a photo with Jisoo and the rest of the cast.

Meanwhile, Park Soo Ryun’s mortuary has been prepared at Suwon Hospital, the funeral home of Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center. The funeral will begin at 4 p.m. KST on Monday and will be extended until Tuesday morning.