Opinion: Music provides the melody of our lives, brings people together

Like a flash, music illuminates our true selves, inspiring us to embrace the present, stirring inexpressible emotions and making us feel seen.

Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, offers the opportunity to explore the metamorphic potential of music. Yet I never really appreciated this feature of the City of Angels until I enrolled at UCLA and moved from the Bay Area to Southern California.

Time would teach me that engaging in live music can be an almost religious experience full of catharsis and intimacy.

My first time with live music in LA was during Bruin Bash 2021, which was headlined by Rico Nasty. Singing my heart out to a crowd of my peers was the perfect introduction to campus and the Bruin community. In the jam-packed LA Tennis Center, surrounded by strangers, I felt at home.

During my two years as a transfer student, I visited various venues in Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, the Kia Forum, the Shrine Auditorium, and the Hollywood Palladium. I saw an assortment of amazing artists ranging from Mitski to BTS to Doja Cat. With each show, my love for live music continued to grow.

I had the chance to see 18 different artists share their music on stage, each leaving me with unforgettable memories. The anticipation of waiting for the artist to appear, the excitement of hearing the opening notes of my favorite tracks, and the hunger for the encore that persuades the artist to play just one more song are embedded in my spirit.

Some performers focus on delivering the clearest, smoothest vocals imaginable, while others engage in dynamic choreography to keep audiences engaged. Whatever the style of the performance, each show has a unique flair that makes the experience indelible. I enjoy the warmth of indie shows as much as the intensity of hip-hop performances.

As I watched Harry Styles light up the Kia Forum with quirky visuals, I was transported back to my childhood, remembering the excitement I felt every time One Direction released a new song. Surrounded by super fans who sang every word, I felt like I was on top of the world.

By contrast, experiencing an intimate performance by a lesser-known independent artist, Leith Ross, evoked a different set of emotions in me, and I was extremely grateful to have the chance to be alive at the same time as such inspiring music. Although the rest of the audience were strangers, we all came together and a shared melancholy united us.

When a performer takes the stage, they allow the audience to take a momentary peek into their world. Art is meant to evoke emotion and provide an outlet for the indescribable feelings bubbling within us. When I sing along to my favorite songs, I can feel the feelings that have been poured into the track, and I eagerly bask in the sensations.

Music transcends the physical realm, unifying listeners through lyrics and rhythms. Being among a crowd of onlookers gives me the freedom to let go of my inhibitions and attach myself to something bigger than myself.

Maybe in another life I was gifted with a beautiful voice and perfect pitch, but unfortunately that’s not my current reality. Nevertheless, I am honored to meet the musicians and reflect their passion.

As I get older, I’m confident that listening to a Rico Nasty track will instantly transport me to my first Bruin Bash, an experience that set the stage for my time at UCLA. I didn’t know what to expect or how I would fit in, but I was nonetheless comforted by the opportunity to see an artist I associated with strength and fearlessness.

For all the joy that comes with attending musical performances, it’s certainly not as simple as just wanting to go.

Live music comes with an extremely high financial burden, which makes it less accessible to low-income people. As a university located minutes from the world’s biggest record labels, UCLA should take the initiative to welcome more artists and musicians, allowing students to experience music live at free or reduced cost. .

While it may be easy to single out certain artists or genres as good music, it is essential to recognize that everyone has different preferences and they are all valid whether or not they align with musical culture. dominant.

I hope everyone can find music that really resonates with them and have the opportunity to experience the sounds, vibrations and ecstatic energy live. I encourage my fellow Bruins to get out of their comfort zone and try experimenting with genres they don’t usually gravitate towards.

Music keeps us alive, gives us opportunities to share our experiences and connect with each other. Music connects communities and cultures that would otherwise have little in common. Music provides the melody of our existence, comforting and inspiring us in times of need.

So, let us unabashedly lip-synch to the beat reverberating through our headphones. Refuse to be embarrassed when you’re caught shouting your favorite song in your car. Always give an enthusiastic yes to that karaoke party invitation.

Never forget the transformative power of music. After all, it’s the soundtrack to our lives.