Why this brilliant actor cried

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in Scoop.

The very talented Muhammad Zeeshan Ayyoub gives another brilliant performance in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scoop.

But it was not easy for the actor who tells Subhash K Jha“Recently during a project – I don’t want to name it – the climax was changed to benefit the main man.”

You’ve been an actor for over a decade now. How has your journey been so far?

It’s been a roller coaster ride, a fun ride, an adventurous ride.

Often, I felt appreciated.

There were times when I felt I hadn’t received the appreciation I deserved.

There were also times when I felt I got more recognition for a performance than I deserved.

I just hope my graph will move forward.

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Karishma Tanna in Scoop.

What’s it like playing supporting roles to actors below you? Does this make you angry?

It definitely bothers you.

This star system is unfair.

But the worst part is when they want you to lower your execution ability based on your co-actor.

They want you to reduce the caliber of your character.

They change the script, change your character…that’s where the real anger sets in.

I don’t know why they think I’m too ignorant not to understand, that the other actor is unable to shoot the scene, and Zeeshan has to make his performance or character weaker than expected.

Doesn’t that annoy you?

At first, I became very angry. There are times when I went back to my hotel room and cried over what they were doing to my character.

I used to have a lot of pain. Now I got over it. But it still happens.

Even recently, during a project – I don’t want to name it – the highlight was changed to benefit the main man. I took it in my stride.

How do you handle your disappointment?

Long walks, music and then back to shooting.

PICTURE: Inayat Sood, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manoj Mani Mathew in Scoop.

Scoop is a new start for you. Do you agree?

I hope so. I wish.

Given the kind of response I’m getting…main kya bolun? (Laughs)

I hope this is the start of a new joyful journey.

It’s fascinating to see you embody a sophisticated urban character with such restraint and grace. Why were you only cast in rural roles before Scoop?

Yes, it’s really strange that I never had the opportunity to play an urban and sophisticated character before that.

Often I would suggest a few changes to make the character more interesting.

The director would shoot them down saying, “Let it be like that. You play a character from a particular section.

In our industry and our society, there is a big problem of class and racism.

We are compartmentalized into different classes according to our skin color.

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in Scoop.

For what?

I don’t know.

But there it is.

Even now the directors feel like, ‘Deploy, Zeeshan East English speaking character how to give (how can Zeeshan play an English-speaking character?)

Since I do most of my interviews in Hindi, they feel like I don’t know English.

Scoop Casting director Mukesh Chhabra and director Hansal Mehta must have told people that I am an educated English speaker.

Why are people so critical?

I don’t know. They judge you on your clothes and your language.

I can’t tell everyone that I prefer speaking in Hindi. It’s my first language.

Since working in the Hindi film industry, I chose Hindi as my primary language. In addition, my first successful roles were characters from the heartland.

In this industry, you get typing.

I am grateful to Mukesh Chhabra and Hansal sir for believing in what I say forever.

I can play sophisticated urban characters.

I think there is a lack of imagination in our industry.

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub with Hansal Mehta on the sets of Scoop. Photo: Courtesy of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub/Instagram

Before playing newspaper editor Scoop, have you observed journalists in real life? Was S Hussain Zaidi the inspiration for your character?

He has been an important part of the media.

I had discussions with Mister Hansal on this, but did not observe anyone in particular to play my editor character.

Mr. Hansal was certain that my character should come across as human, wise, authoritarian… not arrogant or snobbish.

My character had to come across as kind and sensitive.

Any worries you can’t remove?

Just two days before shooting, I had my doubts. I called Mr. Hansal and asked him if I would withdraw it.

He gave me a beautiful answer, ‘I trust you more than me (I trust you more than I trust myself).’

He gave me a lot of confidence.

He sent me video interviews of editors like Hussain ZaidisaabPrannoy Roy and a few others.

It made me realize how different an editor’s personality is in the newsroom compared to a normal conversation.

Your wife Rasika Agashe stars in Scoop Also. What was it like to be part of the same series?

It was very exciting for my wife and I to be on the same show. When we met, we were delighted.

Although we didn’t tour together, we loved being on the same show.

Going through the answer to Scoopwe are both very happy.