BTS Suga says he likes Bollywood movies and talked about performing in India
BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi recently acknowledged the love the group receives from Indian ARMY and also said that he loves watching Indian movies.
During a live fan interaction on Weverse on Sunday, Suga mentioned that he’s been keeping an eye out for all the flags in the comments and plans to visit each of those countries. Upon seeing the Indian flag, the BTS star said, “India…, India…I heard there are a lot of armies supporting us from India. Guys, I’m fan of Indian films, I love Bollywood films”
WEVERSE LIVE: 11-06-2023
MIN YOONGI TALKS ABOUT INDIA, INDIAN FILMS (BOLLYWOOD) ðÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/6titiCredL
– KamâÂ·•âÂÂ ï½¡âÂÂ¡FESTA¹âÂ° (@Komal7_) June 11, 2023
Earlier it was revealed that the global icon group was set to come to Mumbai for their ‘Map of the Soul’ tour but soon the concert was canceled due to the pandemic. During this live session, Suga again expressed his desire to perform in India and said, “Guys, I really wanted to perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking for different places to the shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately we couldn’t have a show due to Covid.”
Suga went on a solo D-Day tour, visiting Japan, Indonesia, and various locations in the United States. This is the first time a BTS member has embarked on a solo world tour without the other 6 members. Jin and J-hope, two members of BTS, are now serving in the South Korean military in accordance with their nation’s requirements.
Earlier, Indian ARMYs were shocked when BTS’s Jungkook danced during his live session to the song Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. Additionally, he mentioned that he saw the movie and loved it.
