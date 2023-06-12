On Historic Night for Nonbinary Performers, J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell win Tony Awards





J. Harrison Ghee, whose portrayal of a gender-questioning musician fleeing the crowd in Some Like It Hot charmed critics and audiences alike, won a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical on Sunday Night, becoming the first non-binary actor to win this award. award. Ghees’ victory came shortly after Alex Newell, who is also non-binary, won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, becoming the first non-binary performer to win a Tony. The victories come at a time when gender identity has become central to America’s culture wars, as conservatives in several states push for legislation on a variety of LGBTQ-related issues, including medical care affirming gender for transgender children and adolescents, bathroom access, sports participation, and in some states, performance. The Tony Awards, like the Oscars, only have gender categories for performers, and Ghee and Newell have agreed to be considered eligible for awards as actors. (Another non-binary performer this season, Justin David Sullivan of & Juliet, opted out of consideration for the awards rather than competing in a gender-specific category.)

Asked in a recent interview with The New York Times about being nominated in a gendered category, Ghee said: Wherever I am, I will show myself as I am. Someone’s compartmentalization does not limit me in any way. I hope for the industry that we can remove the genre from it, they added, because we are creators and we need to break free from so many labels and let the work speak for itself. At least two performers who later turned out to be non-binary have already won Tony Awards as Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Sara Ramirezwinner in 2005 for Spamalot, and Karen Olivo (also known as KO), who won in 2009 for a cover of West Side Story. Also: Last year, the Tony Award for Best Score went to Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss for Six, and Marlow is non-binary. Ghees’ portrayal of a main character in Some Like It Hot reflects how opinions on the genre have evolved since 1959, when the Billy Wilder film it was based on was released. In the film, Jack Lemmon plays a musician named Jerry who dresses up as a woman named Daphne to escape the crowds; in the musical, Ghee plays the same character, but Jerry’s path to becoming Daphne becomes one of self-discovery, not disguise. The performance received critical acclaim. Jesse Green, Times Chief Theater Critic, wrote that Ghee carefully traces Jerry’s transformation into Daphne and then the merging of the two identities into a third that takes us into much more complex territory than jokey drag.

Ghee, 33, worked as a drag performer before finding success in musical theatre, with key Broadway roles in Kinky Boots and Mrs. Doubtfire before Some Like It Hot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/11/theater/j-harrison-ghee-tony-award.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos