



breaking Bad Actor Mike Batayeh has died aged 52, his family has confirmed. Batayeh, who played laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on the iconic series, died June 1 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Michigan, his family said. TMZ. His sister Ida Vergollo told the outlet that he died in his sleep and had no history of heart problems. In a statement to Detroit Free Press on Saturday July 10, the family added: It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear brother, Michael (Mike) Batayeh, who died suddenly of a massive heart attack at his home. They added: “He was very well known in the Arab-American community. Mike was part of the first wave of Western comics to perform for local audiences in the Middle East in places like Dubai, where he filmed a comedy special for Showtime Arabia. “Mike never lost touch with his Detroit roots, and he gave back to the community in countless ways. He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent and gifted soul. It’s such a devastating loss of a huge life and Mike will be missed. They added: “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many people.” In breaking BadBatayeh’s character ran the Lavandera Brillante laundromat, owned by Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and used as a front for a meth lab that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) use to create their product. He appeared in three episodes of the hit series between 2011 and 2012. Along with his most famous role in breaking BadBatayeh was also a successful touring comedian. His other television roles included turns on The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets WorldAndExpert: Miami. Batayeh manager said CNN that a memorial service for the actor is to be held this week in Plymouth, Michigan.

