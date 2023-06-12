Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history and puts on quite a show despite Hollywood strike

NEW YORK — The intimate and funny and sad musical Kimberly Akimbo brushed aside splashier rivals on Sunday to claim the musical crown at the Tony Awards on a night when Broadway flexed its creative muscle amid the Hollywood writers’ strike and marked the story with laurels for non-binary actors J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell.

Kimberly Akimbo, with songs by Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire, follows a teenage girl with a rare genetic condition that gives her a life expectancy of 16 years in a dysfunctional family and high school romance. Victoria Clark, as the show’s lead, added a second Tony to her trophy case, having won one in 2005 for The Light in the Piazza.

Producer David Stone credited the musical’s writers with writing a magic trick, calling Kimberly Akimbo a musical about the fragility of life, so healing and so deep and joyful it’s nearly impossible. The musical won five awards, including Best Book and Best Score.

Earlier, Tony Awards history was made when Newell and Ghee became the first non-binary people to win Tonys for performing. Last year, Six composer and writer Toby Marlow became the first non-binary Tony winner.

Thanks for humanity. Thank you for my amazing company that lifted me up every day, said musical winner lead actor Ghee, who stars in Some Like It Hot, the adaptation of the classic cross-dressing comedy film. The soulful Ghee stunned audiences with his vocals and dancing skills, playing a musician on the run from gangsters who tries on a dress and transforms.

Newell, who plays Lulu, a freelance, manless whiskey distiller in Shucked, wowed audiences with his signature number, Independently Owned. They won Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Thanks for having me, Broadway. I shouldn’t be here as a little black, queer, non-binary, fat baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone who thinks they can’t do it, I’m going to stare you in the face that you can do whatever you want, Newell said to a standing ovation.

Tom Stoppards Leopoldstadt, which explores Jewish identity with a cross-generational story, took home best play, also picking up wins for director Patrick Marber, star actor Brandon Uranowitz and costumes for Brigitte Reiffenstuels.

The Anglo-Czech playwright, who now has five Tony Awards for best play, joked he won his first in 1968 and noted that playwrights were gradually being devalued in the food chain despite being the ends points of the inverted pyramid.

Second-time Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose opened up a blank script backstage before dancing and stomping her way to open the main show with a hectic opening number that gave an electric shock to what is generally an upbeat, safe and friendly night. The screenwriters’ strike left the famous awards show honoring the best in musical theater and unscripted plays.

Before the pre-show began, DeBose revealed to the audience the only words that would be seen on the teleprompter: Please wrap up. Later that evening, practically out of breath after her silent opening performance, she thanked the union organizers for allowing a compromise.

I’m live and unscripted. You’re welcome, she said. So, to anyone who may have thought last year was a little off balance, I say to them, Darlings, buckle up.

The winners showed their support for the striking writers either on the catwalk or on the red carpet with lapel pins. Miriam Silverman, who won the Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play for The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window, ended her speech with: My parents raised me to believe in the power of work and paid and treated workers fairly. We stand in solidarity with the WGA!

Three-time Emmy-nominated Killing Eve star Jodie Comer won Lead Actress in a Play for her Broadway debut, solo play Prima Facie, which illustrates how woefully current laws fail when it comes to sexual assault.

Sean Hayes has won the lead actor role in a play for Good Night, Oscar, which features a long nighttime journey into the battered psyche of now-obscure but once-TV star pianist Oscar Levant.

This must be the first time an Oscar has won a Tony, Hayes cracked.

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about sibling rivalry, inequality and society’s false promises, won the Tony for Best Play Revival. She credited director Kenny Leon and the stars Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: They’ve proven themselves to be great in a world that often doesn’t want people like us to live at all.

Bonnie Milligan, who won Best Actress in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo, also had a message for the audience: I want to tell everyone that this may not be what the world tells you. what you should look like if you’re not pretty enough. , you are not fit enough, your identity is not good, who you love is not good, it does not matter.

Because guess what? she continued, brandishing her reward. It’s the right, and you belong.

Numerous technical prizes for things like costumes, sound, lighting and stage design were handed out at a breakneck pace during a pre-show hosted by Skylar Astin and Julianne Hough, allowing the winners plenty of time to antenna for acceptance speeches but little humor.

The pre-show TV show on Pluto featured poorly composed shots and some presenters slipped on some words. The tempo was so fast that it ended over 10 minutes before the main CBS broadcast started.

John Kander, the 96-year-old composer behind shows such as Chicago, Cabaret and The Scottsboro Boys, received a special lifetime award. He thanked his parents; her husband, Albert Stephenson; and music, which has been my lifelong friend and promised to stay with me until the end.

Jennifer Gray presented her father, cabaret star Joel Grey, with the other achievement of her life, Tony. To be recognized by the theater community is such a gift because it has always been, next to my children, my greatest and most enduring love, the actor said.

Echoing the theme of anti-Semitism, Parade, a doomed musical love story, is set against the real-life backdrop of a murder and lynching in pre-World War I Georgia that left won Tonys as a New Musical in 1999 for Best Musical Revival, with Michael Arden winning for Best Musical Director.

“Parade” tells the story of a life that has been cut short by the belief that one group of people is more valuable than another and perhaps deserves more justice, Arden said. “It is a belief that is at the heart of anti-Semitism, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia and intolerance of every kind. We have to unite. We have to fight against it.

The TV show featured performances from all of the nominated musicals, and Will Swenson performing on Broadway in a Neil Diamond musical led the audience in a spirited rendition of “Sweet Caroline.” Lea Michele of Glee and now Funny Girl fame also performed a rising version of Don’t Rain on My Parade.

Everything took place at the United Palace Theater in the Washington Heights district of Manhattan, the new location of the ceremony, several miles from Times Square and the theater district.

Thank you all for coming to town. Never in my wildest dreams, really, Lin-Manuel Miranda joked onstage. He of course wrote the musical In the Heights, which is set in Washington Heights.

National AP writer Jocelyn Noveck contributed to this report.

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

