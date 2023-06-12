Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Greenlights Antoine Wade and Rhyan Lamarr’s Sneaker Fashion Meets Hip-hop Series Just for Kicks | Business

COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 12, 2023–

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) announced today that it has greenlit the sneaker lifestyle and hip-hop series Just for the adrenaline. The series comes from producer/director Rhyan LaMarr and entrepreneur Antoine Wade and features well-known entertainment and NBA stars including Allen Iverson, Jordan Clarkson, Rich the Kid, Bun B, Barton Fitzpatrick and many more. . Just for the adrenaline is produced in association with Crackle Connex, the company’s advertising division that will integrate the brands into the series. It will premiere later this summer on the free streaming service Crackle.

Hosted by millennial influencers Don Benjamin, Wes Armstrong and Jadi Torres, Just for the adrenaline brings together a wide range of guests to discuss their most exciting shoe stories and reveal the reasons behind some of the boldest fashion choices we’ve ever seen. The series will feature a range of games and challenges like never before that are sure to surprise even the most confident shoe enthusiast.

Just for the adrenaline will also feature interviews with celebrities from across sports, film and music, including 11-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, music icons Bun B and Rich the Kid, and actors Jessie T. Usher of The boysand Barton Fitzpatrick of The Chi. Just for the adrenaline will also have acclaimed DJ Whoo Kid, who will do more than perform music while comedian and host Wayne Young will keep the audience involved as the party’s MC.

We are happy to bring Just for the adrenaline to the public who love sneakers,” said Antoine Wade, producer. “There are no barriers, ethnic lines or divisions when it comes to sneaker culture and fashion. A CEO can wear the same shoes as a kid downtown. This accessibility creates a universal love and appreciation for shoes across social classes. It starts with shoes and takes us everywhere, from music and fashion to inspiring stories and what’s happening around the world.”

Sneaker culture is huge and has huge potential for brands to be front and center with this hard-to-reach audience, said Michele Fino, brand content manager for Crackle Connex. Just for the adrenaline has great sponsorship potential as a TV show with additional unique extensions, such as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and promotions on our Redbox kiosks nationwide. We have already discussed the continuation strategy for Just for the adrenaline beyond the first season, potentially including games, esports, and different musical genres. The opportunities are endless. It will be great programming for our audience and something that I know my 14 year old son and I will love.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) provides premium content for value-conscious consumers. The company is one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) companies in the United States, with three flagship AVOD streaming services: Redbox, Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul. In addition, the company operates Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported free streaming television service (FAST), with nearly 180 FAST channels as well as a video-on-demand (TVOD) transaction service and network of approximately 31,000 kiosks across the United States for DVD rentals. To deliver original and exclusive content to its viewers, the company creates, acquires and distributes motion pictures and television series through its subsidiaries Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the popular book series and produces premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand.

Forward-Looking Statements and Available Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and management’s current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our core strategy, earnings and operating margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flow from operations, available funds and access to funding sources, availability cash flow, revenue, net income, profitability, share price volatility, future regulatory changes , price changes, the ability to obtain and maintain market acceptance of our content delivery services and other content offerings, the ability to recruit and retain executives, key employees or directors , our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to complete and integrate into our existing operations future strategic acquisitions, our ability to manage growth, our ability to pay dividends and our debt obligations, as well as the changes in regulatory or operational risks, and risks presented by changes in general market conditions affecting demand for our services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed. with the SEC on March 31, 2023. If any of these risks materialize, or if our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Information regarding the Redbox acquisition and related transactions is qualified by reference to the company’s current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 11, 2022, as amended on May 12, 2022, June 6, 2022, 12 August 2022, November 14, 2022 and thereafter from time to time, and all exhibits filed relating to such reports. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the expectations of the Company with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

