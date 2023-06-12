Lil Wayne’s Memory Loss So Bad He Can’t Remember Songs | Entertainment
Lil Wayne’s memory is so bad he can’t remember his songs.
The rapper, 40, who was hit by meltdowns in 2013 and 2017, added that he was grateful to have a creative mind that allows him to keep producing new work, even if he doesn’t remember of what he did.
He told Rolling Stone: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV.
And that’s just the honest truth from my God. You could lie, you could ask me about this or that song, I wouldn’t even know what we’re talking about.
Singer Dwayne’s real name Michael Carter Jr added that his projects didn’t matter to him as he couldn’t remember them, and sad that he can’t remember when his albums came out.
He admitted: That’s how much I don’t know.
Highlighting how grateful he is for his constant creativity and production, he continued:
I work every day, my brother, every day. And also, I always consider it as the curse that is part of the gift and the curse.
I believe (God) blessed me with this amazing mind, but wouldn’t give me an amazing memory to remember this amazing shit.
Revealing that he has no intention of slowing down, the rapper added: The motivation is not to show them that I’m still this guy, which I am.
The motivation is to show them why I’m still that guy. That’s the motivation, because I want (the new rappers) to get something out of this and for them to continue being whatever guy or girl they are.
The father-of-four Waynes’ health issues include a battle with epilepsy since childhood and, according to Rolling Stone, was forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas in 2017 after suffering multiple seizures.
The rapper, who is believed to be dating model Denise Bidot, 36, was reportedly found unconscious in her Chicago hotel room at the time and was hospitalized in 2013 after suffering seizures.
The Los Angeles Times reported at the time that many believed that at the time Wayne’s use of the recreational drug sizzurp, which is usually mixed with cough syrup, may have been the cause of the illness. ‘episode.
