Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Five Children – Including Actor’s Son Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger has played many roles over the years, from Terminator to governor of California and even father of five.

Although the actor welcomed four children during his marriage to Maria Shriver from 1986 to 2011, the actor has a fifth child from a previous affair.

Netflix’s new docuseries, Arnold, reveals all, including details of his affair that led to his split from Shriver.

But who are the children of Arnold Schwarzenegger? Here’s everything you need to know about them, including her fifth child, Joseph Baena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates his birthday with his four children with TV journalist Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzengger has four children with Maria Shriver (middle photo) Christopher, Katherine, Christina and Patrick (left to right)

Brothers Joseph, 25 years old

Joseph Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and his longtime governess, Mildred Patricia Baena, who kept his identity a secret for the first eight years of his life.

The affair happened in 1997, when Schwarzenegger was still married to his ex-wife Maria Shriver.

After realizing she was pregnant, Mildred left Schwarzenegger’s house to keep the connection between the two a secret, until the connection between the two became apparent.

Schwarzenegger allegedly found out about his son when Baena was eight years old and his ex-wife became suspicious.

It wasn’t until Joseph as a teenager that he learned the truth, in an interview with Yahood News he said: ‘I remember that day very well. I was in eighth grade.

“And I get called out of class to leave. And my mother is there, and she says, ‘We have to go, everyone finds out who you are and who your father is.’

Joseph Baena is a bodybuilder and actor and starred in John Malkovich’s sci-fi thriller Chariot and coming-of-age drama Bully High.

The 25-year-old revealed that it took time for him to bond with his dad and the two didn’t connect until later in life.

Joseph grew up in a Guatemalan family, in Bakersfield, Calif., he told Men’s Health: “It was a humble home and we didn’t have much.”

The two didn’t connect until later in life, as Joseph revealed during an appearance on the Unwaxed podcast in January 2022. He said: ‘It took a little while for me and him to get together. let’s be really close and just (feel) like I can joke with him.

Schwarzenegger detailed his affair with Mildred in the Netflix docuseries, Arnold, which premiered in June 2023.

He described it as a “major failure”, but said: “I don’t want to give Joseph the impression that he is not welcome in this world”.

“I love him and he’s turned out to be an amazing young man.”

Like his famous father, Joseph pursued a career in acting and bodybuilding, and began building his filmography a few years ago.

He appeared in John Malkovich’s 2022 sci-fi thriller Chariot and coming-of-age drama Bully High the same year.

His other projects, Called to Duty: The Last Airshow and Lava are both in post-production.

Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33

Katherine Schwarzenegger made headlines when her relationship with Parks and Recreation alum Chris Pratt became public knowledge, the two are now married and have children

Katherine has made a name for herself in the field of self-help books and has published several books since she was 21 years old.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is the Terminator star’s eldest child, born in Los Angeles in December 1989. Her middle name pays homage to her maternal grandmother, Eunice Kennedy, the younger sister of President John F. Kennedy.

Katherine has made a name for herself as an author and has published several self-help books since she was 21 years old.

In 2018, Katherine’s relationship with Chris Pratt made headlines and the two were married the following year.

Katherine has since welcomed two children with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, Lyla and Eloise in 2020 and 2022.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2022, Schwarzenegger praised his new son-in-law, calling him a “fantastic guy”.

Schwarzenegger also commented on his growing family during the premiere of his Netflix series Fubar which he attended with Pratt, Katherine and Christina.

He said, “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees and getting their jobs and all that, but now seeing them being parents? It’s fantastic. It’s really super.’

Christina Maria Aurelia Schwarzenegger, 31 years old

Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a private life and stays out of social networks. She was previously the editor of Gywneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop.

Schwarzenegger’s second daughter with Shriver Christina, graduated from Georgetown University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in English.

She went on to study interior architecture at Parsons School of Design and worked as a copywriter for Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop.

Christina was diagnosed with ADD when she was five years old and has opened up about her struggle with Adderall addiction. She was prescribed the drug in high school and began abusing it while attending college.

She shared her struggles in the 2018 Netflix documentary Take Your Pills, which she produced with Shriver.

While opening up about her health and wellness in the documentary and at Goop, she keeps her life private and has no social media accounts.

Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger, 29

Patrick Schwarzenegger is following in his father’s footsteps and pursuing a career in Hollywood, the Moxie star previously dated Miley Cyrus

Patrick is the third child of Schwarzenegger and Shriver born in Los Angeles in 1993.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Patrick pursued a career in Hollywood and debuted with an appearance on Benchwarmers

Since then, he’s appeared in Netflix’s 2021 Moxie and HBO Max’s true crime series The Staircase.

Speaking about his film career in 2020, he told Today: “It’s kind of surreal because I remember growing up and going on set and it was like my favorite thing to do.”

“Both my parents are proud of me,” he added.

While Patrick was dating Miley Cyrus in 2015, he is currently dating model Abby Champion.

Christopher Sargent Shriver Schwarzenegger, 25

Christopher is the youngest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and remains largely out of the spotlight

Born in 1997 in Los Angeles, Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s youngest child has remained largely out of the spotlight.

Christopher is graduating from the University of Michigan in 2020 online due to coronavirus restrictions.

Schwarzenegger celebrated his son online, photoshopping an image of Christopher in a cap and robe in front of the University’s crest.

The caption read: ‘Christopher, you are a champion and I love you.

“I know your Michigan graduation wasn’t the big celebration you’ve dreamed of for years, but walking a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical spirit, and your altruism that make me burst with pride. I look forward to seeing you continue to climb and succeed.

Schwarzenegger has shared other tributes to him on Instagram over the years and, in a 2021 birthday post, said his son spends his free time taking “boxing classes, weightlifting classes, stretching, cycling lessons, and so on”.