



Last week, from his perch as the United States Internal Sub-Committee for Innovation, Data and Commerce, Rep. Gus BilirakisR-Fla., championed a proposal to improve transparency in the entertainment industry by requiring all event ticket sellers to display the full ticket price, including all required fees, in all advertising, marketing or promotional material. Bilirakis and United States Representative Jan SchakowskyD-Ill., who leads Democrats on the subcommittee, backs the Ticket Law. The TICKET Act would mirror current airline ticket advertising guidelines, requiring consumers to be able to see the full price of the ticket before purchase. This will ensure that when US consumers purchase tickets (for concerts, theater, sporting events, etc.). they have full transparency throughout the process. Studies from the New York Attorney General's Office and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) show that fees can account for 21% to 58% of total ticket costs, Bilirakis' office noted. There's nothing more disappointing for an avid fan than being lured in by the prospect of an affordable ticket to see their favorite sports team or group only to learn later in the checkout process that the final price is significantly higher. Our pro-consumer bill brings much-needed transparency to the entire ticketing industry, and I am committed to working on reforms that protect consumers and provide certainty in the marketplace, Bilirakis said. Fans are incredibly frustrated with how difficult it is to purchase event tickets. With each box office debacle, from Beyonc to Taylor Swift, and many others, their frustration grows, Schakowsky said. In introducing the bipartisan TICKET Act today, we are proud to respond to the voices of so many fans to make this process easier and more transparent. We look forward to continued stakeholder engagement as we continue to advance this legislation for the benefit of fans and artists. Consumers deserve to be protected against fraudulent tickets, surprise costs and excessive charges. In the US Senate, the senses. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, handle the accompanying measure.

