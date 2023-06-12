Michael Shannon says ‘The Flash’ wasn’t ‘satisfying’ as an actor





Michael Shannon said working on “The Flash” was “unsatisfying for me, as an actor.”

He reprises his role as General Zod from the 2013 Superman movie, “Man of Steel.”

"The Flash" takes a journey through the DC Multiverse as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time to prevent the death of his mother when he was a child. But in doing so, he changes history, meaning there's no Superman to save the world when General Zod (Michael Shannon) comes knocking on the door during the events of "Man of Steel".



“The Flash” takes a journey through the DC Multiverse as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travels back in time to prevent the death of his mother when he was a child. But in doing so, he changes history, meaning there’s no Superman to save the world when General Zod (Michael Shannon) comes knocking on the door during the events of “Man of Steel”. However, it seems that Michael Shannon was unimpressed with “The Flash” when he returned to play General Zod again, as he recently criticized the DC film in an interview with Collider. The ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Knives Out’ star said he was unhappy with the film because of the multiverse plot. Shannon said, “Yeah. I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t very satisfying for me, as an actor. These multiverse movies are like someone playing with action figures.” The star went on to say that the film wasn’t a “character study situation” like Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” was, although he says he’s not interested in himself. argue about the 2013 film. “It’s like, ‘Here’s this person. Here’s this person. And they’re fighting!’ It’s not quite the deep character study situation that I honestly felt in ‘Man of Steel.’ Whether people think it’s crazy or not, I don’t care,” said Shannon. But Shannon is also aware that “The Flash” isn’t a story about Zod, so his role doesn’t need to be as in-depth as in “Man of Steel.” He explained: “I really felt like ‘Man of Steel’ was actually quite a sophisticated story. I feel like ‘The Flash’ is too, but it’s not the Zod’s story. I’m basically here to present a challenge.” In a separate interview with Vanity Fair, the actor also explained that he didn’t feel comfortable working on the film without getting permission from Snyder. Shannon recalled, “I said, ‘Hey, you know I’d feel really uncomfortable doing this without Zack’s blessing, so until I get this, you’re gonna have to wait. So I reached out to Zack and he gave me his blessing and was like, ‘It’s okay. You can do it.'” The actor pointed out that his on-set experience was also very different this time around because he had been training for an entire summer before six months of filming ‘Man of Steel’, but he was ‘in and out of it’. Flash’ in a flash, like two or three weeks.”

