How interest rate hikes are hitting Hollywood





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is unlikely to raise interest rates yet on Tuesday, don’t underestimate the impact on the media sector of the previous 10 rate hikes the Fed has approved in the past 14 months. This is an impact felt even more deeply as these increases converge with the substantial cost pressures already generated by headline inflation. The Federal Reserve’s cumulative increase to date is five percentage points. Although companies have different debt terms that delay the full impact of higher rates for several years, there is a significant potential impact on jobs as companies attempt, at least partially, to offset interest payments. larger interests through forced job cuts as part of their mitigation. strategies. The six major film and television companies carry just over an estimated total debt of $150 billion, based on the total debt levels they specified in company reports to the end of March (attributing $20 billion of Comcast’s $95 billion total debt to NBCUniversal). That’s about a third each at Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery and the rest at Paramount, Fox, Netflix and NBCU. In theory, if all of their interest rates go up by the same five percentage points as the Fed’s, that’s an additional $7.7 billion in costs they have to cover just to stay on par, and that $7.7 billions of dollars are only interest increases, not other inflationary costs. Here’s one way to look at it: Assume an overall cost of about $150,000 per employee for this exercise. That’s well above the $86,060 estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or the average of the 417,000 people it says work in the film and television industry. But that salary figure doesn’t include actors and other part-year employees, nor does it include payroll services costs – overhead – so I’m going with a higher number , which makes the results a bit less ugly. If you divide the $7.7 billion in additional costs by $150,000 per employee, that would equate to about 51,000 employees, or a 12% reduction in staff to cover the increased interest associated with the Fed hikes. I could say something gratuitous here, like, “Of course, everyone is hoping to increase revenue…and find other ways to cut costs.” But numbers are numbers, and unless the Fed cuts rates…corporations are going to have to find ways to live with higher numbers as their debt rolls over. Put these calculations into the context of the rapidly changing labor situation in the industry and you will see the vast environmental changes that are setting the stage for both sides. That said, here is my starting, but by no means complete, list before dealing with individual guild issues: 1. Inflation and impact on… • employee cost of living • operating expenses by companies, • interest rates increase borrowing costs and reduce available debt 2. Decrease in Listening to Linear Services: • reduce sub-costs • reduce ad revenue 3. Reduced growth rates of streaming services: • make finite estimates possible, reducing speculation for a stable post-growth period • capital drain from both equity and debt 4. Force the focus on profitability, not expansion: • leading to a decrease in production lists • leading to layoffs and a general tightening 5. Prospective economic uncertainty Recession, soft landing – we may know in early 2024, but that’s after new contracts should all be in place. What an incredibly difficult environment for everyone involved. Tom Wolzien is an industry analyst formerly with Wall Street research firm Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. as well as a former television news executive who spent 15 years at NBC. This commentary is adapted from his annual address to the UCLA School of Law/Ziffren Institute Entertainment Bar Symposium on May 31.

