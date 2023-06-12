Bryan Adams at Little Caesars Arena, 5 things to know

Bryan Adams can’t stop what he started nearly 45 years ago and wouldn’t want to if he could.

Since his 1980 debut album, Adams has sold over 100 million records worldwide and been a radio staple with hits like “Heaven”, “Cuts Like a Knife”, “Summer of ’69”, ” (Everything I Do) I Do It For You” and many others including “It’s Only Love”, his 1985 Top 20 duet with the late Tina Turner. He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, has star sons in the Hollywood Hall of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, is an Officer of the Order of Canada and received a Jubilee Medal from Great Britain for the Golden and Diamond Jubilees of Queen Elizabeth II. He has also won 20 Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Awards) and one Grammy and was nominated for three Oscars.

Adams, 63, is also an acclaimed portrait photographer who has been hired by high profile newspapers and fashion publications.

Last year, he released his 15th studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” along with re-recordings of his “Classic” hits and songs he and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance composed for ” Pretty Woman The Musical”. Adams is in the middle of a new US tour, and he promises there’s a lot of music on the way…

A large number of jobs made gig lists difficult for Adams to assemble. “Well, for America, we’ll play the songs that everyone knows,” he explains by phone from Baltimore. “People come to shows based on the past, so that’s the easiest thing. And we sprinkle it with a few likes like ‘So Happy It Hurts,’ because I’m trying to get people on this album. Lots of songs that we have were bigger hits elsewhere, so we’re finding that some songs are playing better around the world than they are in the U.S. So there’s kind of a pattern that’s working really well right now that’s going back and forth between the songs that are really well known and new songs and songs that I like and so on.

Earlier this year, Adams, usually apolitical (at least in his music), released an anti-war song, “What If There Were No Sides at All,” which came with a video. “It was written a few years ago; I was just waiting for the right moment to release it. I just felt like it was the best time, with all kinds of conflict everywhere. I just don’t want to be silent. I can’t. I can’t watch what’s going on, all the rhetoric and nonsense I see on the internet. I just thought, ‘You know what? I just have to say something. So this is my song.

Adams says he enjoyed re-recording his old hits that were released on their own and as part of a deluxe version of “So Happy It Hurts” and plans to do more. “I’ll probably release another record next year, part 3 of the ‘Classic’ re-recordings. It’s really exciting to look back at some of them, and what’s interesting about dissecting them and figuring it out what was in the soup that made it so delicious? You sort of find that out as you start to piece it together. He adds that through the process, “I gained a whole new respect for the drums that were on those records, I’ll tell you. (laughs) I play (drums) now, and it’s quite difficult! »

Adams’ future record includes “another album… (that) I’m waiting for the right time to release” and a box set later this year of live recreations of three of his albums (including the 1983 breakthrough “Cuts Like a Knife”) recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London. “I was asked to do a movie recently, so I’m working on it. I just did a song about a documentary about homelessness; it’s going to be on the new album. Right now, I’ve got loads of exhibitions (of photos) this summer, but I really focused on making videos; I really try to make interesting videos, even for classic songs, and to have content there. So there is a lot of things coming and going. The songs just keep flowing. Next year should be interesting to see what happens. I love being able to create things that aren’t what is expected and push myself .

As for Turner’s death, Adams said, Adams: It’s so sad, isn’t it? You definitely end up thinking a lot when you lose someone like that. She was such a big hug from mom, like every time she was around me it was like, ‘Oh, here we go, give me a hug.’ I was welcome in his family, because I was there at the beginning. I was there for his resurgence when it happened. And she took me on tour and she was so welcoming. She brought me out of total darkness in Europe to play at Wembley Arena. And she was a lot of fun when we weren’t on stage. I would go to her dressing room almost every night, just to see how she was and check things out. She liked this kind of communication. If you were there, you were welcome.

Bryan Adams and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit. (313)471-7000 or 313Presents.com.