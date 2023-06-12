‘Ted Lasso’ stars weigh in on finale episode, show’s potential future – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for “So Long, Farewell,” the season three finale of Ted Lasso.]

Ten days after the end of season 3 of Ted Lasso left fans wondering if this was really the end of the hit Apple TV+ series, its stars gathered at a For Your Consideration Emmys event on Saturday night to weigh in on that final episode and the mysterious future of series.

Although Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt were forced to miss the event amid the writers’ strike and rules that WGA members cannot currently promote their projects, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift and Cristo Fernández were among the stars attending the TV Academy event.

Dunster joked that reading the script for the final episode and seeing how it all would end, “I remember the WhatsApp group with everyone was full of like, ‘Bastards, you made me cry ‘, and it was really sad. It’s like being in school, and school ends, and you all of a sudden try to capture all the moments, and there was a lot of seizure one on the other – it was all consensual. Fernández admitted: “When I read it, I had tears in my eyes. When we shot it, I had a lot more tears in my eyes, and then when I looked at him, there were many more tears.

The final saw Ted return to the United States to be closer to his son and ex-wife, Roy Kent taking over as AFC Richmond coach and Keeley pitching Rebecca the idea of ​​a team woman from Richmond. When asked if this was really the end of the show and if they were happy with the ending, Temple teased, “Are you satisfied yet? I can’t get any satisfaction.

“You could say that of your own life. There are different different paths something could have taken,” Waddingham continued, walking along the press line side by side with Temple. “There are a number of variables, so for where we left them for now, with the possibility of where Keeley goes, where Rebecca goes with the Dutchman, where Ted ends up with Michelle, we leave them. They went through a different door each of them, does that mean the door is closed behind them? Who knows?”

“Jason always said that even though the television didn’t show their lives, their lives went on,” Temple added. Swift noted that after the recent series finale of Successionthere was a conversation around what a good ending really is.

“A lot of people when The Sopranos finished went, ‘What?’ This he successfully wrapped things up as promised in a three season arc but was still way ahead of you and did it unexpectedly and there were just fantastic lines and great comedy in there and of course a big heart,” he said. . “Lots of people cried through that one.”

Fans expressed their desire for more seasons of the show and offered a number of different spinoff options should the show ever move in a direction without Ted Lasso.

“I don’t know of any other seasons bla, bla, bla, but you can see there’s potential for other things,” Swift said. “It’s great that even though it’s not going anywhere, you can see that these characters aren’t just going to stay where they were, they’re going to move on. It’s an additional part of how the show has always moving forward, she always moved the characters forward and she did that even in the last episode.

Added Dunster of the Scream for more Lasso content, “It’s wonderful that people care. It’s one of those things where if there were to be something more — which I don’t know, nobody knows if there will be — as long as it’s done with integrity, that’s the thing which interests everyone. Nobody wants it anymore for fun, there’s enough TV around. And I know Jason and [writer] Jo [Kelly] and Brendan and Bill Lawrence, they’ll only do it if they feel it’s the right thing.

Inside the event, Yvette Nicole Brown hosted a chat with the cast, where Temple and Waddingham were moved by the close bond they formed on the show.

“I have to admit that in all the seasons, all the scenes that I had to do with Hannah and everything that happened between Keeley and Rebecca was something deep for me, for us to become lovers and friends,” Temple told the crowd. Waddingham wiped away her tears. “To bring this friendship to the world that people need to see, that women love and want to support each other, but also call each other when they are not the people they should be responsible for. ”

The cast also shouted out their three stars who couldn’t be there due to the strike, with Waddingham calling the trio “our engine room right there” and giving support to the screenwriters. (Outside, WGA members lined up at the entrance to the TV Academy ahead of the event, handing out flyers aimed specifically at Apple TV+.)

Wrapping up the evening, Brown asked Waddingham about some fan hopes that Ted and Rebecca would get back together, as the star explained, “I’ve been saying this for three years, that sometimes you can have a relationship with someone who is so deep that it goes beyond.

“I never meant to say, for those who observed that I said it was pedestrian, what I meant was that a leading woman and man on a show can find a depth of love and companionship that isn’t purely sexual,” she continued. “I felt it when Jason and I met, and it was effortless from day one, and we still have it today. We’ll always have each other’s back, and I’m glad we did. could represent this on the screen.