Sphere Entertainment to Launch Immersive Content Studio in Hollywood





June 12 (Reuters) – Sphere Entertainment (SPHR.N) said on Monday it is launching Sphere Studios in Hollywood to create immersive cinematic content for its entertainment venue, Sphere, in Las Vegas. The live entertainment and media company said the filmmakers will work with Hollywood directors and producers at Sphere Studios to create multi-sensory films that will appear exclusively in Sphere theaters. The first Sphere venue, which is a sphere-shaped music and entertainment arena, is located in Las Vegas and is set to open this fall, with plans to build another in London. The new studio campus, which will be located in Burbank, California, will make multi-sensory films that give audiences the experience of sound, haptics (the feeling of being physically touched) and environmental elements, including heat , wind and smell, in addition to the usual visuals. The company also said it will use the Big Sky camera system created by Sphere Studios to capture images and video for the high-resolution LED display. Big Sky is a custom ultra-high resolution camera system and immersive custom content creation tool with crisp cinematic lenses capable of capturing detailed images in large format. Sphere Entertainment, which recently spun off from Madison Square Garden Entertainment , said the films will be released the day before live events and evening concerts. In an effort to attract touring artists, Sphere Studios will also work with artists to create immersive visuals for Sphere’s 16K screen. Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Maju Samuel Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

