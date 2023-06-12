Kevin Jonas: Alcohol changed everything at Disneyland! | Entertainment





Kevin Jonas thinks alcohol changed the culture at Disneyland. The 35-year-old singer – who rose to fame as part of the Jonas Brothers and starred in Disney Channel hits such as ‘Camp Rock’ and ‘Hannah Montana’ in the late 2000s – is married to Danielle Deleasa in 2009 and soon after spending the night with her in an exclusive California theme park suite, but has now claimed everything has “changed” since alcohol began being sold at the attraction in 2012. Speaking on UKTV show ‘Lorraine’, he said: “We had a special experience there so after we got married they were kind enough to let us stay in this place which was called the Dream Following. “Inside was pretty good. They closed it at night and you’re still on the property. “You walk out your door and there’s no one but you guys. “But what it really boils down to is that they let people start drinking now at Disneyland and that changed everything.” Meanwhile, the ‘Waffle House’ hitmaker – who has daughters Alena, Valentina, nine and six, with Danielle – was joined by his brothers Joe, 33, and Nick, 30, in the interview and Nick explained that when he married ‘Love Again’ actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018, he had “no expectations” for the big day because they had planned it for “such a long time” and that the whole event turned out to be “really special” in the end. He said: “We planned it pretty quickly so we didn’t have that stress of expectations over a long period of time of having something planned so it was all just a plus and that was really special. Such a special day.”

