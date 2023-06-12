Daily News 2023 All Region Women’s Lacrosse Team | Sports





Here is the Jacksonville Daily News 2023 All-Area Women’s Lacrosse Team, which highlights the region’s best players by position and is built on the standard formation of one goaltender, four defensemen, three midfielders and four forwards. The schools that make up the all-zone teams are: Croatan, Jacksonville, Northside, Swansboro and White Oak. FIRST TEAMDevan Marready (Croatian), Jr., Goalkeeper: Marready had 125 saves, a 5.3 goals-against average and a .573 save percentage. She made 23 saves in an 11-8 win over First Flight, 14 in an 11-8 win over Ashley and 10 in a 15-5 win over Northwood. Ginger Hayden (Croatian), Sr., Defender: Hayden had 30 rushes, eight goals and an assist while being one of the best defensemen for the Cougars, who held 16 opponents to seven goals or less. Sofia Mendolia (Croatian), Jr., Defender: Mendolia had 35 rushes and a goal while being another dependable defenseman for the Cougars, who allowed an opponent to score in double digits just twice en route to winning the NCHSAA 1-A/2- state title. A/3-A. Maggie Schreck (Swansboro), Sr., Defender: Schreck had 26 ground runs, five turnovers and two goals for the Pirates, which advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Sophia Sutton (Swansboro), Jr., Defender: Sutton had 22 ground runs and 10 turnovers for the Pirates, who held five opponents in single digits. Lauren Donnelly (Swansboro), Sr., Midfielder: Donnelly had 45 goals, six assists, 32 ground balls and 21 controlled draws. She scored seven goals in a 12-11 playoff win over Terry Sanford, had five goals and an assist in an 18-5 win over White Oak and scored five more in a 21-0 loss. -11 against New Hanover. Maddie Sutton (Croatian), Fr., Midfielder: Sutton had 54 goals, one assist, 55 balls on the ground and 93 draws. She scored seven goals in a 20-2 win over First Flight, five in a 15-7 win over New Bern and five more in a 16-2 win over Jacksonville. Kate Wilson (Croatian), Sr., Midfielder: Wilson had 69 goals, 12 assists, 69 ground balls and 92 controlled draws. She had eight goals and an assist in an 11-8 win over Ashley, eight more goals in a 17-3 win over Swansboro and seven in a 15-5 win over Northwood. Akijah Castillo (Northside), Soph., Attack: Castillo had 20 goals, nine assists, 69 rushes and 25 turnovers. She had six goals and two assists in a 16-9 victory over Havelock and scored four goals in a 10-4 win over the Rams. Lauren Hayden (Croatian), Jr., Attack: Hayden had 73 goals, 142 assists, 49 ground balls and 27 controlled draws. She had five goals and 12 assists in a 20-2 victory over First Flight, four goals and 10 assists in a 17-5 victory over JH Rose and three goals and 10 assists in a 14-4 win over Swansboro. Kahlea Jones (Northside), Jr., Attack: Jones had 37 goals, three assists, 56 ground balls and 16 turnovers. She had five goals and an assist in a 10-4 win over Jacksonville and a 12-8 loss to Swansboro. Audrey Kirkwood (Croatian), Sr., Attack: Kirkwood scored 17 goals and 44 rushed balls. She scored in 13 games, including the season’s best three goals in a 16-2 win over White Oak. SECOND TEAMLilli Jenkins (White Oak), Soph., Goalkeeper, 191 saves Falon McCabe (Croatian), Soph., Defender, 17 balls in the field, 1 goal, Taneal Pearson (Northside), Soph., Defenseman, 21 balls on the ground, 11 caused turnovers Bibiana Rios (Northside), Fr., Defender, 25 balls on the ground, 10 caused turnovers Gray Williams (Jacksonville), French, Defender, 4 goals, 1 assist, 6 balls on the ground Kirstyn Brownley (White Oak), Sr., midfielder, 11 goals, 55 rushes, 20 turnovers, 16 draws controlled Olivia Caulder (Croatian), Jr., midfielder, 16 goals, 4 assists, 26 balls on the ground Samantha Hall (Croatian), Sr., Midfielder, 21 goals, 18 fouls Kaylan Landry (Swansboro), Soph., Midfielder, 39 goals, 6 assists, 57 ground balls, 10 turnovers, 23 draws controlled Gabby Bockoras (Jacksonville), Sr., Attack, 1 goal, 5 balls on the ground Emma Myers (White Oak), Fr., Attack, 12 goals, 3 assists, 7 ground balls, 7 turnovers Shasta Rodriguez (Northside), Sr., Attack, 7 goals, 3 assists, 38 rushes Janiyah Woodard (Jacksonville), Soph., Attack, 11 goals Note: The second team has an extra place in midfield

