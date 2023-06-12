BREAKING: Karan Johars’ next Showtime talks about nepotism in Bollywood – Bollywood News





The word nepotism was unknown to most people in the country. But after Kangana Ranaut dropped it on Koffee With Karan Season 5 in February 2017 and the way she and producer-director Karan Johar fell out, the term became widely known to everyone. Therefore, it will be interesting to know that Karan Johar’s upcoming show on Disney+ Hotstar,Show time, is based on nepotism in Bollywood. This important information was shared by Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, today during the launch of the trailer for Kajols’ upcoming web series,The trialBesides Gaurav Banerjee and Kajol, the event brought together Suparn Verma, Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, Aamir Ali, Aseem Hattangadi and Deepak Dhar (Founder and CEO, Banijay Asia). BREAKING: Karan Johars’ next Showtime talks about nepotism in Bollywood Gaurav Banerjee was asked what to expect from Disney+ Hotstar this year, especially after the success of shows likeTaaza KhabarAndThe night manager. Gaurav replied: We are really happy with the year we have had so far. It all started with a very different show,Taaza Khabar, starring Bhuvan Bam. Then we hadThe night manager. We had to think hard about how we take a political thriller set in Western Europe against the backdrop of the war in Afghanistan and how to adapt it to India. It was a great interesting challenge. Gaurav Banerjee continued, We have a lot of things to come that are incredibly exciting. First, there is the conclusion ofThe night manager. Next, the Kajols’ best friend Karan Johar will return with a new season of Koffee With Karan. Hell shoot it soon. He makes another interesting show for us,Show time, talking about nepotism in Bollywood. He knows something about it, I guess (laughs)! Gaurav also added that Suparn is also doing another series which should be released (this year). We have a series with Neeraj Pandey which we will announce soon. Finally, we have new seasons ofcriminal justice, AryaAndSpecial operations. So yeah, it’s an exciting slate. The announcement ofShow timetook place last year in September. At that time, Karan Johar had mentioned in the official press release that the show would lift the curtain on the biggest trade secrets of India’s entertainment industry. Read also : Karan Johar praises Maniesh Paul after Rafuchakkar teaser: Can’t wait to see this BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

