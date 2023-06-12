Tony Awards 2023: Leopoldstadt and Kimberly Akimbo win big on historic night for non-binary actors | Tony Award

Leopoldstadt and Kimberly Akimbo took home big prizes at this year’s Tony Awards, with the writers’ strike affecting the format and content of the ceremony.

Tom Stoppard’s sprawling family drama Leopoldstadt was named Best Game, winning against Cost of Living and Fat Ham. Producer Sonia Friedman called it Stoppard’s most personal masterpiece, and Stoppard said that throughout his career he noticed the theater writer being increasingly devalued on the channel. eating.

The director, Patrick Marber, also won. I feel a little embarrassed here, said the writer-director, calling Stoppard his beloved friend and still my hero. Brandon Uranowitz won Best Actor in a Play for his role. My impostor syndrome is on fire, he said, thanking Stoppard for a piece that touched on anti-Semitism, among other key issues.

Leopoldstadt won two Olivier Awards when it premiered in the West End.

The story was written with two actors becoming the first non-binary winners of acting Tonys. J Harrison Ghee was named Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Some Like It Hot, paying tribute to their mother for telling them to use their talents to be effective in the world, to help someone another to travel.

Alex Newell won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his role in Shucked. I’ve wanted this all my life, they said, before adding: I shouldn’t be here, as a fat, non-binary little black baby from Massachusetts.

Jodie Comer won Best Actress for her role in Prima Facie. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Jodie Comer followed up her Olivier Award win by picking up the Tony for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for the solo show Prima Facie. She plays a lawyer dealing with sexual assault, a character she called her greatest teacher in a moving speech. She also spoke to all the people who feel represented by Tessa. Comer won in a competitive category that included Jessica Chastain and Audra McDonald.

Earlier this week, Comer halted a performance of the show due to the bad air crisis in New York. The actress said she couldn’t breathe and was replaced by her understudy.

This year’s ceremony was nearly canceled following the writers’ strike, but a deal on May 15 meant the night would not be scouted until it was scripted.

Reports suggested a script had already been written before the strike began, but after host Ariana DeBose opened the event with a wordless musical number, she explained there would be no scenario for the night. The teleprompters only displayed a countdown for speeches that overflowed.

I think it’s time Broadway spoke for itself, DeBose said, hosting one of the night’s many musical performances. She later referenced her controversial Bafta rap saying that Alex and J did the thing, paying tribute to the two non-binary winners.

According to Hollywood journalist, the Writers Guild of America always asked nominated members not to attend. Lin-Manuel Miranda had been recruited to write a song for the evening but stopped writing following the strike.

Kimberly Akimbo, about a teenage girl with a disease that causes her to age rapidly, was named best musical, with its star Victoria Clark named best lead actress. We are nothing without our writers, Clark said, referring to the strike. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire won Best Book of a Musical. Tomorrow we were going to be on the picket lines, he said in his speech, adding that we just want to be treated fairly. Bonnie Milligan was also named Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical for the show.

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose told the audience that there would be no script for the ceremony due to the writers’ strike. Photography: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Suzan-Lori Parks won Best Revival of a Play for her Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Topdog/Underdog. Look what the spirit can do, she says in her speech. It means a lot to a lot of people. She then called acting the great remedy. The play originated in 2001 and was nominated for best play in 2002.

Sean Hayes was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for a Good Night Play Oscar, winning in a tough category against Corey Hawkins and Wendell Pierce.

Parade, which tells the true story of the lynching of a falsely accused Jewish man in 1913, won the prize for best revival of a musical. In 1998, Parade won two Tony Awards for its first Broadway run.

Michael Arden also won Best Direction of a Musical for Parade. We have to unite, we have to fight against this; it is so, so important, or we are doomed to repeat the horrors of our history, he said, of the coins’ continued relevance amid ongoing bigotry. He recalled being targeted as a young gay man before calling himself a fag with a Tony, a moment that was reported by CBS.

Miriam Silverman won Best Actress in a Play for The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window. She also showed her support for the WGA, saying my parents raised me to believe in the power of hard work.

For the first time, the event took place at the United Palace, a former movie theater in Washington Heights, New York.