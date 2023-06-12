All eyes on Hollywood at US Open drama arrives in Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES, June 12 (Reuters) – The PGA Tour’s stunning decision to welcome massive investment from Saudi Arabia was a twist straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, so it’s only fitting that all the main characters are in Los Angeles. Angeles for the US Open this week. . After two years of plague against Saudi-backed LIV Golf on moral grounds, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan made a jaw-dropping about-face last week when he announced an alliance with the country’s Public Investment Fund despite its human rights record. Learn more Now the spotlight turns to the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC), which will roll out the red carpet even as the thorny issue, including potential penalties for golfers who defected to LIV, is still being worked out. . “It brings a lot of attention to the game of golf because people have been watching this story for so long,” LACC chairman Gene Sykes told Reuters in an interview. “It’s one more chapter in this complicated and fascinating story. It will be a backdrop.” In some ways, nothing has changed since the explosive deal was announced on June 6. The group of players who teeed off on Thursday is unchanged since the USGA previously said that, like the other three majors, it would allow golfers from the PGA Tour and LIV to compete. But just below the surface, everything is different. The deal is widely seen as a victory for the Saudis, who have been accused of whitewashing their reputation for oppressive policies against women, the LGBT community and journalists by gaining a foothold in sport. On the course, the narrative that dominated the last two majors was whether a PGA Tour player or a LIV golfer would emerge victorious, and that will likely be a dead question now. But the feuds that have broken out between golfers in rival leagues are unlikely to be mended so quickly. Hosting the US Open for the first time, the LACC is set to torment players, including favorites Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, with its narrow fairways and poor roughness. “The rough around the bunkers in particular will be tough,” Sykes said. Broadcasters hope viewers can put aside the drama of the new deal and focus on the tournament. “Not to be too Pollyannaish about any of this, but we’re right in the middle of Hollywood, so let’s write a good Hollywood script,” said NBC commentator Dan Hicks. “It’s the best way to counter everything we’ve seen in golf. I think it’s the perfect place, the perfect championship and the right time, because we need it.” Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Christian Radnedge Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. Rory Carroll Thomson Reuters Los Angeles-based sports journalist who interviews the world’s most influential athletes and leaders. Covers breaking news from the highs of championship wins to the lows of abuse scandals. My work highlights how sport and issues of race, gender, culture, finance and technology intersect.

