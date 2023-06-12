Aisha Harris on her book ‘Wannabe,’ which traces the pop culture that shaped herExBulletin

NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe talks to fellow host, Aisha Harris, about her book, “Wannabe.” It’s about the music and movies that shaped her as a person and a critic. Harris hosts NPR’s pop culture happy hour.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

What makes you, you? For some, it’s the culture you consume – the books you read, the movies and TV you watch, the music you just can’t get enough of. Aisha Harris definitely counts herself in this group. And yes, that’s NPR’s other Aisha, the very talented host of NPR’s Pop Culture happy hour. She wrote a new book called “Wannabe: Reckonings With The Pop Culture That Shapes Me”, and we just had to tell her about it because we were going to have an attack from the Aishas at NPR. So welcome, Aisha Harris.

AISHA HARRIS, BYLINE: Yes, I’m ready to take on the world with my colleague Aisha.

(LAUGH)

RASCOE: Yes. Exactly exactly. We need to start with your first try. And it’s not just because we share a name, but the first essay in the book is about your name. You write that you were very proud of the idea that your name came from a Stevie Wonder song, “Isn’t She Lovely”. But then you learn that’s not quite the case.

HARRIS: Well, you know, it’s funny because – I don’t know if you’ve been through this as well as a colleague Aisha, but growing up and as a millennial who grew up in the 90s, there’s has a different song that a lot of people would recognize more than the song “Isn’t She Lovely”. And that song is called “Iesha” by Another Bad Creation.

(SOUND EXTRACTION OF THE SONG, “IESHA”)

ANOTHER BAD CREATION: (Rapping) Iesha, Iesha, nice to meet you. Go to the schoolyard by taking a walk with your teacher.

HARRIS: And that song was in the Top 10, and people like to sing it to me when they meet me sometimes, as a way to…

RASCOE: And you didn’t like it.

HARRIS: I didn’t like it. Because I – you know, there was a lot going on there. I thought it was a lesser song. It wasn’t as glamorous or noteworthy as a Stevie Wonder song. I mean, I still think so.

But I also kind of wanted to unpack in this essay how it wasn’t just about that, but also some deep, uncomfortable feelings that I had about being black and how that song sounded like a song that I didn’t want my name attached because I felt like – you know, I used the word ghetto, and I used it in quotes, because that was kind of the word that was used when I was younger. And I had to kind of unpack this kind of deep-rooted anti-darkness that I was kind of giving off at that time. And so this essay is just kind of a journey with how I came to accept my name and its origins.

RASCOE: One thing you talk about in your book is what it’s like to be a black critic and to have to criticize black art and how that can be a bit complicated.

HARRIS: Yeah. There’s this scarcity mindset of, like, oh, we had so many years where we didn’t have that kind of representation. When I review that movie or TV show, how harsh should I be if I don’t like it? I look at 2016 as kind of a turning point in mainstream black pop culture where you have everything from the premiere of ‘Atlanta’, the premieres of ‘Insecure’ that year, ‘Lemonade’, Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ – this when, like, black culture was kind of at that peak. And I think because we have so many more people working in Hollywood, and we have so many different types of representation now, especially black art, we shouldn’t necessarily be as concerned as there is 40, 50 or even about 15, 20 years ago is good for black people or it’s bad for black people. Like, I want to focus on, is this good art, period? And that can be hard to do because some people – especially when you’re talking about a beloved property like “The Little Mermaid,” for example, starring Halle Bailey…

RASCOE: Oh, no.

HARRIS: Yeah, I didn’t write a kind review of that movie. And…

RASCOE: And then people came for you.

HARRIS: People came looking for me…

RASCOE: (Laughs).

HARRIS: …And called me anti-Black. Some people have said, you know, they’re not going to make more movies if people like you criticize – I’m like, I’m just a critic. (Laughs) It’s like I don’t have a lot of power.

RASCOE: Speaking of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Disney, do you think the pop culture that we love as kids and teenagers – that it plays a bigger role in shaping us than maybe the things that do we fall in love as adults?

HARRIS: I really think they can and they do, because these are our most formative years, aren’t they? If you’re someone like me who grew up in front of TVs and in front of movie theaters and reading, you know, books and whatever, those things are going to play a big role in how you discovered the world. What I love about being able to go back and watch some of these things, whether it’s something like “The Little Mermaid” or teen comedies from my youth, is that I can still enjoy them for most of it, but I can also look up to them and say, like, oh, part of that is kinda – I hate the word problematic, but, like, it’s hard.

RASCOE: What’s the hardest thing that you loved in your youth that you’re less in love with now – or that you still love as an adult, but recognize that it’s hard?

HARRIS: I mean, I think the one that immediately comes to mind is the one that so many millennials, especially like me, can relate to, and that’s “Sex And The City.” I grew up on this show, like a lot of people. This is the show that made me really, really want to move to New York and live like a single twentysomething girl galloping around town and spending way too much on shoes – like, it was the dream, right?

RASCOE: Yeah. Yeah. People can now get into the shows or the movies or the things they love to the point where it becomes their whole identity. They can, you know, almost – they almost get to the level of violence. Is there a dark side to pop culture?

HARRIS: I think it has a lot to do with social media and how people can hide behind social media and really take really extreme measures and sometimes harass people, strangers, on the internet. One of the reasons for that is that, as you said, we’ve turned some of these franchises and artists into our identities. And I think that really distorts our perception of what it means to be a fan and also what it means to enjoy pop culture. And I was hoping to convey the fact that, for example, we don’t need to put our whole identity into the pop culture that we consume.

RASCOE: On the other hand, what do you think is the best thing about how pop culture is shaping society at this point?

HARRIS: I never want to put too much emphasis on representation, but I think, like, the more we see different kinds of people in different kinds of scenarios and lifestyles and class and all those things in culture pop that we consume moves the needle a bit in terms of where we go and how we treat each other.

RASCOE: It’s Aisha Harris. She co-hosts NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour. Her new book is “Wannabe: Reckonings With The Pop Culture That Shapes Me”. It was awesome – Aisha attack. We have to do this again. Thank you so much.

HARRIS: Yes. Thank you very much Ayesha. It was such a pleasure.

