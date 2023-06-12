Peter Frampton hits the road again despite illness – Macomb Daily





As Peter Frampton’s new tour name says, you can never say never. Four years ago, Frampton toured North America on his Finale The Farewell Tour, the result of his battle with degenerative inclusion body myositis (IBM) which is atrophying his muscles. But he performed in the UK last November, albeit seated. and now he’s kicking off the Never Say Never Tour, a 28-show trek that kicks off Monday, June 19 at the Frederick Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in Grand Rapids. “Look, before the Finale tour I said I was doing this because I didn’t want to hang out and not be the guy I was playing with,” Frampton, 73, says by phone from his home outside of Nashville. “Well, you know what? It’s over three years later and I’m still playing and still having fun so why not? “Yes, (IBM) has progressed. Yes, it affected my hands. There are some things I can’t do anymore, but I still love playing for people, so why am I going to stay home when I can still go out and do it? The tour is part of a busy year for British-born Frampton, whose career began with Herd and Humble Pie before embarking on a solo career in 1971 that includes the eight-times platinum record ‘Frampton Comes Alive’ in 1976. He released a “[email protected]” vinyl box set on July 28 with remastered editions of three of his early solo albums. He’s also completed a follow-up to 2020’s “All Blues” album and is working on a new set of original material, though he hasn’t set a release date for any of that. And he will be part of Dolly Parton’s “Rockstar” album, which will be released on November 15, with the only guest performing on two tracks. “I work every day to get these gems,” Frampton says. “It’s great to be able to create things that I haven’t felt so good about in a long time.” Peter Frampton opens his Never Say Never Tour at 7 p.m. Monday, June 19 at the Frederick Meijer Gardens Amphitheater, 1000 E. Beltline, Grand Rapids. Tickets are sold out. 616-957-1580 or meijergardens.org.

