Actor calls Ron DeSantis a ‘great wizard’ at Tony Awards

Actress Denée Benton took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during Sunday’s Tony Awards telecast, calling the Republican presidential hopeful a “great magician” as she presented an award for theater education.

During the CBS live broadcast, Benton saluted the 2023 recipient of the Excellence in Theater Education Award, Jason Zembuch Young of South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida. Benton noted that she is from Florida and she referenced DeSantis’ many controversial civil rights moves in the state by linking him to the white supremacist organization Klu Klux Klan.

“I’m sure the current great wizard — I’m sorry, excuse me, governor of my home state of Florida,” Benton said, to cheers from the crowd at the historic United Palace Theater in Washington Heights. Benton appeared to nod to DeSantis’ legislative push in Florida to pass racist and discriminatory policies restricting school curricula on American history, among other ominous moves during his tenure.

Benton is a Broadway veteran, having starred in recent shows such as “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812.” She is also known for her work on television series such as Lifetime’s “Unreal” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age”.

DeSantis has been in charge of the Sunshine State since 2019. Last month, he kicked off his 2024 presidential run with a Twitter announcement that was glitchy at first. Polls put DeSantis far behind former President Donald Trump at this early stage in the Republican primaries.

The governor has gone after Hollywood directly through his battles with Disney over special tax breaks and perks the owner of Disney World has long enjoyed. DeSantis is also a pariah on Broadway and in Hollywood for championing “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that threatens to undo decades of hard-won civil rights gains.