US Open set to put golf in Hollywood spotlight after blockbuster week of off-course drama | Golf News

Matt Fitzpatrick returns as defending champion, while Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka will look to add to their main wins this season; this week’s major is the first since the announcement of a new agreement between PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF, who finance LIV Golf



Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports as Matt Fitzpatrick defends his title at the Los Angeles Country Club

After a week where the world of golf has delivered a plot worthy of a blockbuster movie, it seems somewhat fitting that the sport is heading to Hollywood for the US Open.

The Los Angeles Country Club is hosting this week’s major, just miles from the home of the movies, where the conversation will continue to be dominated by last Tuesday’s extraordinary announcement that stunned players and fans and signaled a significant change at the top of the men’s game.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour entering into a new business partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which funds the previously seen rival LIV Golf Tour, had at times been almost unfathomable after a year of comments stormy, divided opinions and burned friendships between those involved in the “civil war” of golf.

But now the script has been rewritten and attempts to unify the game have been made, with all disputes between tours ended and stages created to give players avenues to restore the memberships they lost by joining the circuit of the team supported by Saudi Arabia.

The Majors – for this year at least – have been the only way for LIV players to compete against their PGA Tour counterparts, with question marks over their ability to compete with the world’s best quickly canceled during The Masters and the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka bounced back from second place at Augusta National – where Phil Mickelson also tied for second – to win the Wanamaker Trophy last month and secure LIV’s Ryder Cup appearance later this year, while Cameron Smith and Patrick Reed are among the others to have impressed in at least one of those two events.

There’s a 15-person LIV contingent in action in Los Angeles, including big prop Sergio Garcia and former US Open champions Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, with this week’s event the first opportunity to hear these players in a tournament since the revolutionary announcement.

Rory McIlroy recently likened golf to ‘being on a soap opera’ because ‘it feels like every week there’s something new’, although the world number 3 also said the business entity would ultimately be “good for the game”.

It will be interesting to see how much more we learn about the future of golf in what is already a big week in the golf calendar.

Who has the advantage in Los Angeles?

Much like the finer details of how golf will evolve over the next two years, this week’s location will be largely unknown to most players and will ask many questions of its own.

The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course has never hosted a major tournament and last hosted the Los Angeles Open in 1940, meaning the majority have never played there before, although the number 1 Scottie Scheffler was among those involved when the Walker Cup was held there. in 2017.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa won all four of his games that week as Team USA secured a dominating 19-7 victory over Great Britain and Ireland, while Max Homa shot a course-record 61 on the way to victory at Pac-2013. 12 Men’s Golf Championship – a competition involving universities from the western states of the United States.

2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm also finished in the top 10 that week and will be among the favorites to add to his major tally this time around, having won the PGA Tour four times in 2023 and was an impressive champion at the Masters in April. .

The course can play as a par 70 of 7,421 yards at its maximum length and contains two of the longest par three holes in US Open history, as well as a par four that can reach 542 yards, although the exact yardage will vary for each round.

What should we pay attention to?

Scheffler is very likely to challenge again after already defending his WM Phoenix Open title and claiming victory at The Players earlier this year, with the world No. 1 posting top-12 finishes in every PGA Tour event that he has competed this season despite struggling with his putter.

Rahm is also a multiple winner in 2023 and can become the first player since Jordan Spieth to win the Masters and US Open in a calendar year, while another encouraging display from McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open the last week means he’s ready to finally end his big drought.

McIlroy won the US Open in 2011 but hasn’t added to his major tally since 2014, long before Rahm and Scheffler turned pro, with Koepka – who won the PGA Championship last month to claim his fifth major – looking to come back to- return big wins.

Matt Fitzpatrick returns to defend his title and Homa will be among those aiming to become the first big winner of the year, as Mickelson – a six-time US Open runner-up – has another opportunity to end his Grand Slam career .

Patrick Cantlay has past knowledge of the Los Angeles Country Club from his days at UCLA and should impress, with last month’s PGA Championship runner-up Viktor Hovland and RBC Canadian Open winner on Sunday Nick Taylor all likely to be in contention.

The last 12 US Open champions have come from the world’s top 30 and only one of the last 45 major men’s champions has come from outside the top 50, when Mickelson ripped through the record books to win the 2021 PGA Championship and become oldest major. champion.

Will we see a surprise winner in Los Angeles? Who will win under the Californian sun? Given the drama and debate we’ve already seen in the sport over the past week, nothing would come as a surprise…

Watch the 123rd Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins Thursday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.