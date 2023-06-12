Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announces Limited Time MLB Summer Menu Deals | Business





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 12, 2023– Aramark Sports + Entertainmentthe award-winning nine-stadium Major League Baseball (MLB) hospitality provider has announced the summer menu for its limited time Seasons sleeve stretch ( #SeasonsInningStretch ), available today. This is the second of three curated menu rollouts that will bring seasonally inspired foods to stadium menus. After kicking off MLB Opening Day with a spring menu featuring fragrant ingredients, the summer lineup will showcase classic franchise items with a refreshing twist. Seasons sleeve stretch is an exciting opportunity for Aramark’s chefs to show off their culinary creativity by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and turning everyday stadium favorites into something new and exciting for all types of MLB fans, said Alicia Woznicki, vice president of design and innovation for Aramark Sports + Entertainment. Aramark Sports + Entertainment and its partners at Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Coors Field, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, PNC Park, Rogers Center, Minute Maid Park and Oakland Coliseum will debut the following dishes for the summer edition of Seasons sleeve stretch: The Nourish Spot Berry Banana Slammer (Citi Field): A refreshing blend of strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut cream and almond milk topped with shredded coconut. (Section 142 Taste of Queens from July 5)

Cotton Candy Milkshake (Citizens Bank Park): With Richmans hand-dipped cotton candy ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cotton candy. (section 102)

Milkshake Smores (Coors Field): A mix of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, topped with HERSHEYS chocolate bar, graham crackers and marshmallows. (section 153)

Crazy Corn (Fenway Park): Charred corn on the cob rubbed with mayonnaise, chili powder and garnished with cilantro. (Jersey Street Concessions)

Watermelon Salad (Kauffman Stage): Watermelon topped with feta cheese, cucumber, mint, smoked sea salt and a balsamic glaze. (section 203)

yellow birdChicken Toss (Minute Maid Park): Chicken Tenders topped with Cheddar Cheese, Candied Jalapeos, Yellowbird Blue Agave and Sriracha served on Texan Toast. (section 231)

Peach and Cream Trifle (Oakland Coliseum): Angel food cake garnished with peaches, whipped cream, balsamic vinegar, blackberries and slivered almonds. (Section 233 Oakland SMOKE)

Birria Nachos (PNC Park): Tortilla chips topped with beef birria, guajillo cream, cotija cheese, sliced ​​jalapeo and cilantro. (section 138)

Chicken kofta wrap (Rogers Centre): Halal saffron chicken with hummus, tomato, cucumber salad, goat cheese, tahini sauce and extra virgin olive oil wrapped in fresh pita bread. Herbal version also available. (section 135) The fall inspired Seasons sleeve stretch menu will be launched in August 2023. About Aramark Sports + Entertainment Aramark Sports + Entertainment offers more than 150 award-winning catering, retail and facility services programs at stadiums, arenas, convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues and unique entertainment destinations in North America. The company has received accolades for its industry innovations, including stand-alone markets, AI-powered dining concepts, and high-profile events such as NBA All-Star and MLB at Field of Dreams. In 2021, Aramark entered into a strategic collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Starr Restaurant Organization, led by James Beard Award-winning entrepreneur and restaurateur, Stephen Starr, which will bring the highly sought-after renowned visionary culinary concepts to Aramark Sports customers. + Entertainment portfolio. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, DiversityIncs’ Top 50 Companies for Diversity and Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups, Newsweeks list of Americas Most Responsible Companies 2023, HRC’s Best Workplaces for LGBTQ Equality, and scored 100%. on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more about www.aramark.com and join us on Facebook, TwitterAnd LinkedIn. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612378525/en/ CONTACT: Sheena Weinstein Aramark Corporate Communications 215-238-3919 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT BASEBALL RETAIL SPORTS RESTAURANT/BAR EVENTS/CONCERTS FOOD/DRINK SOURCE: Aramark Sports + Entertainment Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 06/12/2023 11:11 a.m. / DISK: 06/12/2023 11:10 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612378525/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/aramark-sports-entertainment-announces-limited-time-mlb-summer-menu-offerings/article_88e4092b-76ad-532b-b8bd-d9ac374088c7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos