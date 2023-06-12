Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announces Limited Time MLB Summer Menu Deals | Business

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 12, 2023–
Aramark Sports + Entertainmentthe award-winning nine-stadium Major League Baseball (MLB) hospitality provider has announced the summer menu for its limited time Seasons sleeve stretch ( #SeasonsInningStretch ), available today. This is the second of three curated menu rollouts that will bring seasonally inspired foods to stadium menus. After kicking off MLB Opening Day with a spring menu featuring fragrant ingredients, the summer lineup will showcase classic franchise items with a refreshing twist.
Seasons sleeve stretch is an exciting opportunity for Aramark’s chefs to show off their culinary creativity by using fresh, seasonal ingredients and turning everyday stadium favorites into something new and exciting for all types of MLB fans, said Alicia Woznicki, vice president of design and innovation for Aramark Sports + Entertainment.
Aramark Sports + Entertainment and its partners at Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Coors Field, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, PNC Park, Rogers Center, Minute Maid Park and Oakland Coliseum will debut the following dishes for the summer edition of Seasons sleeve stretch:
- The Nourish Spot Berry Banana Slammer (Citi Field): A refreshing blend of strawberry, blueberry, banana, coconut cream and almond milk topped with shredded coconut. (Section 142 Taste of Queens from July 5)
- Cotton Candy Milkshake (Citizens Bank Park): With Richmans hand-dipped cotton candy ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cotton candy. (section 102)
- Milkshake Smores (Coors Field): A mix of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, topped with HERSHEYS chocolate bar, graham crackers and marshmallows. (section 153)
- Crazy Corn (Fenway Park): Charred corn on the cob rubbed with mayonnaise, chili powder and garnished with cilantro. (Jersey Street Concessions)
- Watermelon Salad (Kauffman Stage): Watermelon topped with feta cheese, cucumber, mint, smoked sea salt and a balsamic glaze. (section 203)
- yellow birdChicken Toss (Minute Maid Park): Chicken Tenders topped with Cheddar Cheese, Candied Jalapeos, Yellowbird Blue Agave and Sriracha served on Texan Toast. (section 231)
- Peach and Cream Trifle (Oakland Coliseum): Angel food cake garnished with peaches, whipped cream, balsamic vinegar, blackberries and slivered almonds. (Section 233 Oakland SMOKE)
- Birria Nachos (PNC Park): Tortilla chips topped with beef birria, guajillo cream, cotija cheese, sliced jalapeo and cilantro. (section 138)
- Chicken kofta wrap (Rogers Centre): Halal saffron chicken with hummus, tomato, cucumber salad, goat cheese, tahini sauce and extra virgin olive oil wrapped in fresh pita bread. Herbal version also available. (section 135)
The fall inspired Seasons sleeve stretch menu will be launched in August 2023.
