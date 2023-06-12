Entertainment
Golden Globes find new home as Hollywood foreign press winds down
Golden Globe Awards on display during the unveiling of nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, California on December 12, 2022.
Michael Tran | AFP | Getty Images
And the Golden Globes go to Dick Clark Productions.
The California-based nonprofit announced Monday that it and asset management firm Eldridge have acquired all Golden Globes assets, rights and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but the deal will bring about the end of the HFPA and its members.
Dick Clark Productions, which manages the Billboard Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, will now plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show. The company also established the Golden Globe Foundation, which will continue the HFPA’s legacy of entertainment-related charitable giving.
“As curators of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue to create the most dynamic awards show on live television seen around the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, President and Founder of Penske. Media and CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and engage new and existing audiences to celebrate the best in TV and film.”
The dissolution of the HFPA and the transition of the Golden Globes to Dick Clark Productions followed several controversies surrounding the organization of journalists. In 2021, NBC declined to air the 2022 annual show due to concerns about the lack of diversity within the band’s ranks. The Golden Globes returned to NBC in 2023.
The fallout began in February 2021, when a Los Angeles Times exhibit clarified that none of the group’s 87 members were black and questioned the credentials of many Los Angeles-based journalists working for foreign media. Many turned out to only contribute sporadically to obscure foreign outlets.
For years, many people inside and outside the industry have wondered why certain projects and talents have received HFPA award nominations and others have not. Often, the nominees at the Golden Globes differed sharply from those at the Guild Awards and Academy Awards.
There were also concerns over the HFPA’s practice of accepting gifts during its voting period after dozens of its members traveled to France to visit Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ set and were placed in a five-star hotel at $1,400 a night on the Paramount. Network money. The show went on to receive two Golden Globe nominations.
The next Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 7, 2024.
Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/12/the-golden-globes-find-new-home-as-the-hollywood-foreign-press-ends.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Will Mohsin Beg become Pakistan’s interim prime minister after Imran Khan’s departure?
- Golden Globes find new home as Hollywood foreign press winds down
- San Jose homes near Google Village move forward in real estate deals
- British girl shot dead while playing in garden in France – BBC News
- They reveal the details of the meeting between Xiomara Castro and Xi Jinping
- Actor takes on Governor DeSantis, calls him ‘Grand Wizard’ during Tony Awards speech
- ESPN predicts Georgian football will have the best defense in the country by 2023
- Michelle Ochs joins Herv Lger to relaunch the brand of bandage dresses
- Wall Street rises and the S&P 500 hits its highest level in more than a year – WKRG News 5
- HolsteinUSA establishes accessible technology lab to drive dairy innovation
- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hit back at Donald Trump’s ‘Air’ ad
- Observer: Kaesang can’t rely on Jokowi’s big name alone