Golden Globes find new home as Hollywood foreign press winds down

Golden Globe Awards on display during the unveiling of nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, California on December 12, 2022.

And the Golden Globes go to Dick Clark Productions.

The California-based nonprofit announced Monday that it and asset management firm Eldridge have acquired all Golden Globes assets, rights and properties from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but the deal will bring about the end of the HFPA and its members.

Dick Clark Productions, which manages the Billboard Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, will now plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show. The company also established the Golden Globe Foundation, which will continue the HFPA’s legacy of entertainment-related charitable giving.

“As curators of the Golden Globe Awards, our mission is to continue to create the most dynamic awards show on live television seen around the world,” said Jay Penske, CEO, President and Founder of Penske. Media and CEO of Dick Clark Productions. “We have a great team in place to grow this iconic brand and engage new and existing audiences to celebrate the best in TV and film.”

The dissolution of the HFPA and the transition of the Golden Globes to Dick Clark Productions followed several controversies surrounding the organization of journalists. In 2021, NBC declined to air the 2022 annual show due to concerns about the lack of diversity within the band’s ranks. The Golden Globes returned to NBC in 2023.

The fallout began in February 2021, when a Los Angeles Times exhibit clarified that none of the group’s 87 members were black and questioned the credentials of many Los Angeles-based journalists working for foreign media. Many turned out to only contribute sporadically to obscure foreign outlets.

For years, many people inside and outside the industry have wondered why certain projects and talents have received HFPA award nominations and others have not. Often, the nominees at the Golden Globes differed sharply from those at the Guild Awards and Academy Awards.

There were also concerns over the HFPA’s practice of accepting gifts during its voting period after dozens of its members traveled to France to visit Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ set and were placed in a five-star hotel at $1,400 a night on the Paramount. Network money. The show went on to receive two Golden Globe nominations.

The next Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 7, 2024.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.